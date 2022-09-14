Center Parcs closed for Elizabeth II’s funeral, angering customers

Everyone out. Center Parks holiday centers in the UK are set to close one day, causing a stir. Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II Next Monday. Before agreeing to allow long-stay customers to stay on site…

The tourism board said in a statement on Tuesday that “all villages in England will close for a day on Monday as a mark of respect (…) Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II And we will help many of our employees participate in this historic moment”.

Center Parks has sparked outrage by telling its customers to have left their holiday village by 10am on Monday and not return until the following day if they stayed too long, forcing them to seek alternative accommodation. Last minute. Passengers who were to start their stay on Monday were also asked to make arrangements to arrive on Tuesday only. “We hope our customers understand this decision to accompany our Queen on her last journey,” Center Parks added, promising a reduction or refund for affected customers.

On Wednesday, amid mounting complaints, the committee revised its decision to allow a minority of mid-stay guests to stay in their bungalows and in the park, even if all services were closed. According to a householder, AFP affiliate talk.

“Not everyone belongs to royalty”

"Not everyone belongs to royalty"

Ahead of the Center Parks turnaround, Tracey Groom, 58, was worried about where her party of nine would be sleeping on Monday at the Elvedon Forest resort in Suffolk, which was expected to cost more than £2,500. "I'm sure it's not what the Queen wanted," he told the PA news agency.