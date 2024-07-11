Chair Expert Dax Shepard Moves to Amazon Wondery Podcast Network

Dax Shepard interview with Jeremy Allen White.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeier/Getty Images

The podcast wars may not be over yet.

In a major deal, Amazon’s Wondery has signed a distribution and ad sales agreement with Dax Shepard armchair expert Audio blogging.

The deal, valued at approximately $80 million, includes plans to develop two new podcasts, a preliminary agreement for future podcast ideas, plans to host live broadcasts, and development and sales rights. armchair expert The company will also launch video episodes of the podcast.

“I couldn’t be more excited to make Wondery our home,” Shepard said in a statement. “Jane Sargent and her team have built a brand that instills quality, boldness and creativity. The Wondery logo really does mean something. They are the HBO of podcasting. We are so excited to join forces and bring new content to listeners around the world.”

Armchair Expert, co-hosted by Shepard and Monica Padman, has been exclusive to Spotify since 2021, when the streaming platform acquired a slew of huge podcasts. The market has slowed somewhat since then, but prominent shows still command significant deals from platforms including Wondery and SiriusXM.

“armchair expert “Wondery consistently delivers relevant, thought-provoking and entertaining social commentary based on shared human experiences and interests from the world’s most famous entertainment and cultural figures. This amazing show is a natural fit for Wondery’s roster designed to entertain, engage and delight podcast fans globally,” said Jane Sargent, CEO of Wondery. “As we embark on a true collaboration with Dax and Monica, we look forward to helping armchair expert “The brand expands its audience and reaches a large fan base on Amazon via audio, video, merchandise, etc.”

armchair expert We see Shepard and Badman interviewing interesting people, from celebrities and scientists to authors and artists.

WME negotiated the deal on behalf of Armchair Expert and Armchair Umbrella Network with Wondery; WME is represented by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman.