New Delhi: India Chandrayaan-3 The mission reached important findings about The surface of the moon At the moon’s south pole, according to a new analysis of data from Pragyan’s vehicle Explore. Results that shed light on the distribution and origin of rock fragments In this region, it represents a major advance in our understanding of lunar geology.

The Pragyan lander, launched by the Vikram lander after landing on the moon on August 23, 2023, travelled 103 metres on the lunar surface in a single lunar day. According to the findings, the number and size of rock fragments increased as the Pragyan lander travelled 39 metres westward from the landing site, Shiv Shakti Point – the name given by the Prime Minister to the Chandrayaan-3 landing site. Narendra Modi The rover’s journey took place in the Nectaria plains between the Manzinus and Boguslavsky craters – an area of ​​particular interest to scientists. These fragments were found scattered around the edges and slopes of the walls and floors of small craters, each no more than two meters in diameter.

The new results, presented earlier this year at the International Conference on Planets, Exoplanets and Habitability, show an interesting trend: both the number and size of rock fragments increased as the spacecraft moved about 39 meters west from its landing site.

Two rock fragments discovered during the Chandrayaan mission have shown signs of degradation, suggesting that they have been exposed to space weathering. The findings support previous studies that suggested a gradual coarsening of rock fragments within lunar soil. The new discovery will help devise strategies for potential resource exploitation on the moon.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission marked a significant milestone for India as it became the first country in the world to achieve a soft landing on the South Pole of the Moon and the fourth country to successfully land a spacecraft on the Moon after the Soviet Union, the United States and China.

