Iron Blade Online

Dive into Weekly Flyers Universe in Canada

Channel 5 secrets of your supermarket food, Surrey families on the lookout

Channel 5 secrets of your supermarket food, Surrey families on the lookout

Surrey families may be featured in the new series ‘Secrets of Your Supermarket Food’.

Channel 5’s hit series is back, and the production company behind the show – Emporium Productions – is looking for families to participate.

The food consumer series hosted by Sean Williams and Stephen Gates explores the truth behind the growth, production and sale of supermarket food.

The series is co-hosted by British chef Nisha Katona and founder of Mowgli Street Food Restaurants.

The first Mowgli opened in 2015 in Liverpool.

Here’s how to get extra messages straight from Surrey to your inbox

Filming is set to take place in Surrey – the show’s cast call for: “Channel 5’s successful investigative series ‘Secrets of Your Supermarket Foods’ is back, and we are looking for interested, confident families to participate in our show.”

It adds: “After two successful series, we are looking for families to rejoin us to participate in the show.”

Anyone interested in being a part of the show and learning the essential facts about going into your shopping basket, apply by email to supermarkets @ emporiumproductions.co.uk

Prev post Locals unite in support of the proposed new supermarket in western Lodhian
Next post Shop Wright Kmart was vacant to acquire a portion of the Huntington space

Sophia Harrison

Part time worker

I'm Sophia Harrison working as a part-time staff at the Costco since the past year until I become as an author at the iron blade, hope I can use my experiences with the supermarkets here.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top