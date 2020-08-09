Charley Webb: Emmerdale star addresses family lockdown ahead of Grocery store Sweep | Movie star News | Showbiz & Television

Emmerdale actress Charley Webb, 32, tied the knot with partner and co-star Matthew Wolfenden, 40 in 2018. The soap star, who has performed the job of Debbie Dingle in the ITV cleaning soap because 2002, shares a few children with her husband Matthew Buster, 10, Bowie, 4, and 11-month-previous Ace.

Charley took some time out to chat with supporters on Instagram as the little-monitor star took a “road trip” with her husband.

The soap star was quizzed on her dwelling life as she resolved the “chaos” she confronted during the nationwide lockdown adhering to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Debbie Dingle actress also exposed her most up-to-date programs absent from Emmerdale as she announced she was on her way to film for the new series of Rylan Clark-Neal’s Grocery store Sweep.

In check out of her 467,000 followers, Charley mused: “Hi there, we’re on a road excursion. Hours of road vacation. I’ve bought my pillow and Matt’s absent in for a Starbucks. I’m in entire comfy’s and I have acquired my cup of tea and my slippers so I am thoroughly prepped.

