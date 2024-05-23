Charlie Cullen: Founder of the American rock band Train, dies at the age of 58

Image source, Getty Images Comment on the photo, Charlie Cullen, photographed in 2013, was the band’s original bass player

The American rock band Train paid tribute to its founding member, Charlie Cullen, after his death at the age of 58, describing him as “the nicest man.”

Formed in San Francisco in 1993, the band enjoyed one of their biggest hits eight years later, with Drops of Jupiter.

Colin left the band in the early 2000s, before they went on to deliver another of their biggest hits, Hey Soul Sister, in 2009.

“He was the nicest guy and what a handsome young man. Let’s form a band, that’s the only sensible thing to do.”

“His unique guitar playing and beautiful guitar work helped get us noticed in San Francisco and beyond. I will always have a warm place for him in my heart.”

"I always tried to bring him closer to me but he had a vision of his own. You're a legend, Charlie. Go charm the pants of these angels."

Breakthrough hit

He continued to work in the music industry after that, playing guitar and providing background vocals for other bands.

Train is fronted by singer Patrick Monahan, and had his 2001 hit, Drops of Jupiter.

They went on tour with Barenaked Ladies and Counting Crows, and by 2003, their album My Private Nation had gone platinum.