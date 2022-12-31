Charlotte Flair returned, immediately winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship

Raquel Rodriguez won a Gauntlet match just last week to make herself a top contender for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. WWE decided to challenge Ronda Rousey on the year-end episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown In Tampa, a big show is showcasing the return of John Cena for his first match of 2022.

Are they really going to change the address here? With this little build?

of course not.

A big focus of the match, unsurprisingly, was the fact that Rodriguez was working with an arm injury to Rousey and Shayna Baszler saddled her with it before even the Gauntlet match. She fought valiantly though, and had a few big comeback points that made it look like she might actually have a chance at winning.

Unfortunately that was not the case.

In the end, while she was protected in a way not many would, Rodriguez lost.

Then, Charlotte Flair brought her back to television after spending most of the year away from WWE, immediately claiming the title. Rossi, despite Baszler begging her not to accept, goes for it.

They had a short match, and wouldn’t you know it, Flair won the championship by rolling Rousey through a bar attempt. Then, she went into the crowd to celebrate her 14th title win in WWE.

What about that?

