Charyl Rosado and Chad Ochocinco-Johnson are officially engaged

Former “Selling Tampa” star Sharyl Rosado and NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson are engaged!

The couple got engaged on Saturday, January 7th in Miami. A representative for Rosado confirmed the news in a statement shared with TODAY.com via email on Sunday, January 8.

“I am happy to confirm that Charyl Rosado and Chad Johnson are officially engaged,” the statement read. “Last night in Miami, in front of their relatives and close friends, Chad proposed to Cheryl on her bent knee. They called each other in a romantic way but Chad didn’t officially give Charyl her engagement ring until last night.”

The emotional moment was captured on camera and shared on Rosado Instagram Sunday. In the clip, as Johnson opens the ring box to reveal her stunning rock, Rosado starts crying before covering her face with her hands. Then, she pulls him into a tight hug as her way of saying “yes” to his proposal.

Johnson left a sweet comment for his fiancee on the video, hinting at the possibility of expanding their family in the future like he did during the actual show.

“I said if we got married you’d give me a cheeseburger to go with Fry and Honey, you gotta stand for that,” he wrote, referring to A beautiful nickname they have for their daughterSerenity, Paula Johnson.

the people It reported that Johnson told Rosado, 35, that the Saturday night event was an early celebration of his birthday, as he turns 45 on Monday, January 9.

Rosado told the outlet she was “shocked” and “speechless” after the surprise show and the presence of their friends and family.

She later added, “I’m so emotional because when we first started dating, he always said to me, ‘I’m going to make you my wife. ‘” Even though I knew in my heart that we were always meant to be, now that it’s official, it’s even more so. privacy than I could ever dream of.”

Rosado told People that the couple already had some ideas about their marriage, including the Bahamas as a possible location. “It’s such a special place for us, we celebrated our daughter’s first birthday in the Bahamas as a family over the holidays,” she explained.

The couple welcomed their one-year-old daughter, Serenity, on January 2, 2022. Rosado shared the first photos of the infant on Instagram on January 27, along with the message, “It took your first breath away. Would love for you all to meet our little princess. She is doing an amazing job and I love every minute of it.”

In an interview with H! In January 2022, the founder and CEO of Allure Realty said Johnson, who is a father of seven other children, was able to help deliver the baby in the hospital. She shared some of his antics in the delivery room, explaining, “He was playing salsa. He and the doctor were dancing, waiting for me to push every time. It was fun. It was such an entertaining experience.”

While her other three children, Ariana, Marcos, and Denim were eagerly trying to bond with their new sibling when she first arrived, Rosado said the toddler’s bond with her father was already strong and that she was destined to be daddy’s daughter.

“It really shows,” she said. “Like, when he grabs her, she doesn’t move. She’s just quiet… He actually killed her as a favorite parent!”

This article was originally published TODAY.com