Chase aborted in American Canyon adhering to grocery store theft | Crime and Courts

An American Canyon law enforcement officer was patrolling by the Safeway parking ton at 10 p.m. Thursday when it was claimed that a theft experienced just happened in the retail store and the suspect was driving absent, police described.

A chase ensued, with the officer pursuing the suspect’s Mercedes onto Highway 37, then into a Vallejo community east of Automall Parkway, law enforcement claimed.

All through the pursuit, law enforcement acquired that the decline from Safeway was a bottle of alcohol. The chase was finished and the officer returned to Safeway to review surveillance online video, law enforcement stated.

The suspect in the video appeared to be the registered proprietor of the Mercedes, police claimed.

The investigation is continuing. Law enforcement claimed they will ask for felony pursuit expenses towards the driver in addition to a misdemeanor theft citation.