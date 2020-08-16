Chelmsford weather: Tesco issue statement after Springfield Road supermarket shuts following flash floods

A Tesco in Essex had to close yesterday due to heavy flooding pouring into the store.

The supermarket on Springfield Road in Chelmsford, Essex, had to close its doors yesterday evening after the torrential downpours that hit the city started to flood the store, (Saturday, August 15).

Pictures inside showed large puddles rapidly forming across the floors of the isles.

A spokesperson confirmed that the store decided it would close where the heavy rain was coming inside to store.

They are carrying out safety checks across the store before they are able to reopen.

Tesco was not the only store which was hit by the flooding, the Meadows Shopping Centre was also affected with reports the site was evacuated in the afternoon after rain started to flood inside.

Videos across the city showed roads filling with water, cars submerged and even people kayaking down residential roads they were so high with water.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We unfortunately had to close our Springfield Road Superstore yesterday as the torrential rain found its way into the store, and we will re-open as soon as it is safe to do so.”

