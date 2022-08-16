Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham, player ratings: Rhys James demolished the house

Reecey Baby wasn’t quite the same in the first weekend of the season – he wasn’t quite as fit, as it was later revealed – but he made up for it with a stunning performance in the second weekend, starting the game on defense and finishing as a wing-back, continuing to Prove that it is indispensable. His performance should have been rewarded with at least one assist as well when he put a goal on the board for Kai Havertz. Alas…

Across Tweet embed “Reese James has directly participated in 15 goals in 28 games for Chelsea in the Premier League since the start of last season (6 goals, 9 assists), the most of any defender.” https://t.co/TBYt5ydsdj – Nizar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) August 14, 2022

Also, the best celebration.

In terms of Stamford Bridge’s debut, he doesn’t get much better than Koulibaly’s debut – except, of course, for the score itself. So far so cool from K2!

“I was amazed to score with my second shot at Stamford Bridge, it was really cool. I wasn’t expecting it but I was really happy to do it in front of our fans. It was a great atmosphere and when everyone shouted my name I was really happy and I hope it’s not the last time, I want to I feel like it next time.” Kalidou Coulibaly. source: Chelsea Football Club

Cucurella seems to be tailor-made for this team, and it feels like he’s been here forever already. It was a great investment to have this summer, but so far, it seems like a wise investment too.

vs. SPURS (PL, H, D 2-2)

Exceptional (9.0+):-

Excellent (8.0-8.9): James (8.4)Coulibaly (8.1)

Good (7.0-7.9): cucurella (7.7), Loftus Check (7.6), Silva (7.5), Kanti (7.4), Mendy (7.0)

Medium (6.0-6.9): Sterling pound (6.9), Havertz (6.6), multiple (6.6), Azpilicueta (6.3And the Sub), Gallagher (6.3And the Sub), Jorginho (6.2)

Poor (5.0-5.9): tower (5.8And the Sub), polisic (5.7And the Sub)

Bad (4.0-4.9):-

Terrible (3.0-3.9):-

