August 16, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham, player ratings: Rhys James demolished the house

Joy Love August 16, 2022 2 min read

Reecey Baby wasn’t quite the same in the first weekend of the season – he wasn’t quite as fit, as it was later revealed – but he made up for it with a stunning performance in the second weekend, starting the game on defense and finishing as a wing-back, continuing to Prove that it is indispensable. His performance should have been rewarded with at least one assist as well when he put a goal on the board for Kai Havertz. Alas…

Also, the best celebration.

In terms of Stamford Bridge’s debut, he doesn’t get much better than Koulibaly’s debut – except, of course, for the score itself. So far so cool from K2!

“I was amazed to score with my second shot at Stamford Bridge, it was really cool. I wasn’t expecting it but I was really happy to do it in front of our fans. It was a great atmosphere and when everyone shouted my name I was really happy and I hope it’s not the last time, I want to I feel like it next time.”

Kalidou Coulibaly. source: Chelsea Football Club

Cucurella seems to be tailor-made for this team, and it feels like he’s been here forever already. It was a great investment to have this summer, but so far, it seems like a wise investment too.

vs. SPURS (PL, H, D 2-2)

Exceptional (9.0+):-

Excellent (8.0-8.9): James (8.4)Coulibaly (8.1)

Good (7.0-7.9): cucurella (7.7), Loftus Check (7.6), Silva (7.5), Kanti (7.4), Mendy (7.0)

Medium (6.0-6.9): Sterling pound (6.9), Havertz (6.6), multiple (6.6), Azpilicueta (6.3And the Sub), Gallagher (6.3And the Sub), Jorginho (6.2)

Poor (5.0-5.9): tower (5.8And the Sub), polisic (5.7And the Sub)

Bad (4.0-4.9):-

Terrible (3.0-3.9):-

