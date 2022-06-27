June 28, 2022

Chevron sells Bay Area headquarters and pays workers to move to Texas

Cheryl Riley June 27, 2022 2 min read

Tessa McClain's photo

File photo of a tanker truck passing the Chevron Oil Refinery in Richmond, California.

Paul Skoma/Associated Press 2010

a lot of Technique Companies have moved their headquarters from the Gulf region in recent years, from start-ups like Coinbase to industry leaders like Hewlett Packard And the inspiration. Elon Musk He has been a particularly vocal critic of working conditions in California. Now, an old East Bay company is joining the trend.

Chevron has announced that it will close its global headquarters in San Ramon, and even encouraged some employees to relocate to Houston. The Wall Street Journal mentioned. The oil company will cover transportation costs for those who voluntarily leave for the Texas office, which is growing and employing nearly 6,000 people. Meanwhile, office buildings in San Ramon have seen dwindling numbers in recent years.

When Chevron leaves its 100-acre campus in 2023, providing prime real estate for the area’s growing life sciences industry or developers looking to build apartments, it hopes to move to a smaller space in San Ramon, which will remain its headquarters, she said. The Wall Street Journal.

Chevron’s deep roots in California go back to the late 19th century. While the company’s leadership has prompted a permanent move to Texas in the past, the state’s oil company’s legacy along with the Richmond refinery’s East Bay location has kept the company in California, sources told the Wall Street Journal.

Chevron did not respond to SFGATE’s request for comment.

Tessa is a local editor for SFGATE. Prior to joining the team in 2019, she specialized in food, drink and lifestyle content for several publications including Liquor.com, The Bold Italic, 7×7 and more. Contact her at [email protected]

