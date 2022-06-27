Chevron sells Bay Area headquarters and pays workers to move to Texas

Paul Skoma/Associated Press 2010

a lot of Technique Companies have moved their headquarters from the Gulf region in recent years, from start-ups like Coinbase to industry leaders like Hewlett Packard And the inspiration. Elon Musk He has been a particularly vocal critic of working conditions in California. Now, an old East Bay company is joining the trend.

Chevron has announced that it will close its global headquarters in San Ramon, and even encouraged some employees to relocate to Houston. The Wall Street Journal mentioned. The oil company will cover transportation costs for those who voluntarily leave for the Texas office, which is growing and employing nearly 6,000 people. Meanwhile, office buildings in San Ramon have seen dwindling numbers in recent years.