Chicago’s Julian Sitch becomes the first female coach to win the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship

The University of Chicago won the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship unlike any other on Saturday.

With a 2-0 victory over Williams College in the NCAA Final Four, Maroons head coach Julianne Sitch became the first woman in college sports history to win the men’s national soccer championship.

Gatorade shower and all.

Robbie Pino and Ryan Jeczewski scored the winning goals, while Chicago’s goalkeeper Will Boys netted his third consecutive clean sheet.

The win completed a 22-0-1 undefeated season for Chicago, a winless single against New York University on October 28. Overall, Chicago outscored the opponent 51-11. This is a solid way to start your career as a college coach.

Chicago has chosen Sitch, a Chicago native, to lead its program In April 2022 After two previous stints as an assistant coach at the school. She has also served as an assistant coach for the NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars and coach for the Red Stars Reserves, as well as an assistant women’s soccer coach at Illinois-Chicago.

Prior to her coaching career, Sitch was a star player for DePaul and still holds the school’s all-time point total and assists score. Her career lasted 13 years, with three different stints in the Red Stars.

She’s clearly not someone who would mind working in Chicago, and now she’s made history doing so.