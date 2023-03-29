Chief Football Officer Patrick Mahomes makes an exception for the Thursday Night Football changeover; Roger Goodell replies

tuesday evening, NFL Network Tom Bellicero tweeted that the league’s owners – who met this week in Phoenix – He agreed to a major change to “Thursday Night Football”, allowing the same team to play after a week short more than once in a season.

The league has also begun talks to allow flexible The show’s game schedule, but those talks have been scheduled through May, according to the same report.

Efforts to get more competitive games Amazon PrimeAnd for which I paid an exorbitant amount of money for exclusive rights to the game. As stated in these pages last week, my feeling is that the Kansas City Chiefs should oppose these two changes, both of which are Health and safety And competitive advantage (or disadvantage) Point of view.

Later Tuesday night, the Chiefs’ quarterback — and the NFL’s most important quarterback — seemed to agree. Patrick Mahomes’ tweet was simple, but the message was clear: What do we do?

New York Giants Co-owner John Mara Fans nodded in agreement, stating that it was “offensive” to season ticket holders. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell He then reportedly responded to Mahomes’ emoji.

“I don’t think we’re putting Amazon on our players,” Goodell said. “The data doesn’t show a higher injury rate… I hear from players who are also like 10 days after Thursday night’s game. We have to try to balance all of that.”

In the case of the Chiefs, Goodell was right when he referred to what was called a “mini bye” after a Friday Night Football game. Head coach Andy Reid usually gives players two days off after a game as a reset, and they seem to be enjoying it.

But my general understanding from the players and staff was that the “mini-encounter” that came with the game of short rest was always more than solace of any kind required Excellence.

Mahomes’ short but sweet social reaction seemed to agree.

