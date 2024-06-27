Chiefs Hallmark Christmas movie is recruiting extras in Kansas City

There are very few fan bases in Kansas City that can match the passion of Chiefs Kingdom. Hallmark movie fans are the exception to this rule. These two worlds are set to collide in a Super Bowl-sized collaboration. The Chiefs and Hallmark announced Tuesday that a new Hallmark Christmas movie will be filmed entirely in Kansas City. And yes, “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” is looking for more extras. Bodies will likely be needed, especially for scenes scheduled to be filmed at GEHA Stadium at Arrowhead Stadium. It is the first time the place has been used as a filming location for a Hallmark movie. Production will begin next month in Kansas City. For those who want to get involved in the Chiefs Hallmark Christmas movie, here’s how: Wright/Laird Casting in Kansas City announced they were looking for extras for the production. First, you will need to apply – which can be done through this form. You must be 18 years or older to apply. You do not have to be a professional actor to apply. However, the form will ask you to upload two photos. One is a basic headshot and the other is framed from head to toe. Payment is $150 per day for filming. Other information requested on the form includes questions about whether or not you have a talent agent, if you’re local to Kansas City, your availability between July 6 and July 27, and even whether you can skateboard. On Wednesday, KMBC 9 caught up with a local musician and actress who has already landed a role in the upcoming film. It comes late this year.

There are very few fan bases in Kansas City that can match the passion of Chiefs Kingdom. Hallmark movie fans are the exception to this rule. These two worlds are set to collide in a Super Bowl-sized collaboration. The Chiefs and Hallmark announced Tuesday that a new Hallmark Christmas movie will be filmed entirely in Kansas City. And yes, “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” is looking for extras. Bodies will likely be needed, especially for scenes scheduled to be filmed at GEHA Stadium at Arrowhead Stadium. It is the first time that this place has been used as a filming location for a Hallmark movie. Production begins next month in Kansas City. For those who want to take part in the Chiefs Hallmark Christmas movie, here’s how: Wright/Laird Casting in Kansas City announced they were looking for extras for the production. First, you will need to apply, which can be done through this Form. You must be 18 years or older to apply. You do not have to be a professional actor to apply. However, the form will ask you to upload two photos. One is a basic headshot and the other is framed from head to toe. The fee is $150 per day for shooting. Other information requested on the form includes questions about whether or not you have a talent agent, if you are local to Kansas City, your availability between July 6 and July 27, and even whether you can ice skate. On Wednesday, KMBC 9 interviewed a local musician and actress who has already landed a role in the upcoming film. See also King Charles III extends an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the first speech In addition to the film, Hallmark and the Chiefs organization said special game-day activations, co-branded merchandise and more will be coming later this year.

