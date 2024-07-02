Childish Gambino Confirms Album Release Date, Shares New Song ‘Lithonia’: Listen

As promised, Donald Glover has released his new song Childish Gambino “Lithonia“It’s the first taste of Glover’s new album Gambino.” Pando Stone and the New WorldCheck out “Lithonia” — co-produced by Glover, Ludwig Göransson, Max Martin and Michael Uzowuru — below.

Along with “Lithonia,” Glover shared that Pando Stone and the New World Coming July 19th via RCAA press release confirmed that the album “is the final album under his Childish Gambino label.”

Over the weekend, Glover shared a trailer for the film. Pando Stone and the New World The film stars and is directed by Glover, and includes music from the new album.

Glover has been teasing the end of his Childish Gambino moniker since 2017. However, far from retiring, Glover, as Gambino, has continued to release the hit single “This Is America,” another notable track on “Summertime Magic,” his 2020 album. 3.15.20and the last re-registration Atavista.

Glover will embark on a tour that will span through 2024, starting in August, and will include dates in North America, Europe and Australia. He will be supported at various stops by Willow and Amaarae.

Prior to the tour, he will host an “exclusive interactive experience” on July 6 in New York called “Childish Gambino Live From Little IslandThis event will be the first opportunity for the artist’s fans to hear the new album.