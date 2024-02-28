China Country Park is facing a termination petition in Hong Kong

Country Garden, China's largest real estate developer through 2022, said on Wednesday that a creditor has asked a Hong Kong court to liquidate its operations and repay lenders, the latest sign that China's housing crisis continues unabated.

Ever Credit, a Hong Kong lending company, has petitioned the city's High Court to shut down Country Garden. The court filing includes Country Garden's failure to repay a $204 million loan plus interest owed to Ever Credit, the property developer told the Hong Kong stock market.

Ever Credit's petition, known as a liquidation petition, aims to force Country Garden to close its doors and sell its assets to earn money it can use to repay its creditors. The move followed the Supreme Court's order last month to liquidate China Evergrande. Country Garden overtook Evergrande as China's largest developer in 2021 when Evergrande suffered a financial collapse.

Country Garden said it would fight the court's petition “vigorously” and that the first hearing on the petition was scheduled for May 17.