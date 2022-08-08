China is continuing its military drills, which were due to end on Sunday, with the island announcing the first security drills on Tuesday

Chinese Exercises It was scheduled to end at noon on Sunday, according to China’s Maritime Safety Administration. But the maneuvers were still going on Monday.

China’s military announced on Monday, August 8, that it was resuming military exercises near Taiwan in protest of US President-elect Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island. parallel, Taiwan said on Monday that live-fire military drills will take place this week to simulate the island’s defense against Chinese aggression.

Beijing began the maneuvers on Thursday, the day after the Speaker of the House of Representatives left Taipei. “Live Fire” In six major areas across Taiwan. Trainings organized in this system It was scheduled to end at noon on Sunday, according to China’s Maritime Safety Administration.

But maneuvers were still going on on Monday. “The People’s Liberation Army (…) continues to conduct practical joint exercises in the sea and airspace around Taiwan, focusing on joint anti-submarine and maritime attack operations”Eastern Theater Operations Command said in a press release.

Therefore, Taiwan’s armed forces will train with live ammunition on Tuesday and Thursday in the southern Pingtung region, Taiwan’s military said. The same source says that several hundred soldiers and about forty howitzers will be deployed for these exercises.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has condemned “Gross Inequality” China’s reaction and especially during these maneuvers, China fired missiles. After criticism from the G7 and the United States, he issued a joint statement with his Japanese and Australian counterparts calling on Beijing to halt the military exercises.