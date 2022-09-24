China urges Russia to ‘not escalate’ Ukraine conflict

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: Indian External Affairs Minister Subramaniam Jaishankar appealed to the UN Forum “Dialogue and Diplomacy”. “As the conflict in Ukraine escalates, we are often asked which side we are on. Every time our answer is direct and honest. India is on the side of peace and will stand firm there.”

: “The Russian power is well aware that it is sending its citizens to their deaths.”

Once, Volodymyr Zelensky spoke in Russian in his daily video. If it is his mother tongue, he has mostly used Ukrainian since the beginning of the conflict. So it was in Russian that he called upon Moscow’s forces to surrender. “You will be treated civilly…no one will know the situation you surrendered to”His pledge came hours after Russia passed legislation toughening penalties for voluntary surrender and desertion.

: Step Wall Street Journal, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich played a key role in prisoner transfers between Russia and Ukraine. The oligarch personally flew in a private jet with a dozen prisoners. The paper also highlights the role of the Saudi royal family as a mediator, giving it the objective of overtaking local rival Qatar as the conflict’s main mediator.

: Monday night in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. 88% of hotels and guesthouses are fully booked. 97% of hotels are full. I think the Russians have arrived.

: At this time, the occupancy rate of hotels in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, reached 97%, notes a journalist who monitors the tourism indicators of countries around Russia, and this welcomes Russians eager to avoid regional mobilization.

: “Official Russophobia in the West is unprecedented, its scale grotesque”, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov thundered on the floor of the UN General Assembly. He also accused the US of taking, incidentally “Almost to God’s messenger on earth”.

• During Vladimir Putin He signed a law that stiffened the penalties Against those who left, the arrival of cars Signaling in the direction of GeorgiaTwo days after the announcement of partial mobilization.

Arizona renews 19th-century law banning abortion entirelyWeeks after the Supreme Court ruling struck down this right a few weeks ago.

Garamba, again failed. The launch of the Artemis rocket, scheduled for Tuesday, Postponed again due to bad weather.

After the passage of post-tropical storm Fiona, 500,000 homes in Canada are still without electricity.

: September 24, 2022. #TechnoParade in yellow and blue. #Paris 💙💛 #StandWithUkraine #UkraineWillWin



: “People are shocked [par l’annonce de la mobilisation de 300 000 personnes, selon le chiffre officiel]. We have seen all these departures. We see a lot of confusion in the implementation of this mobilization with many errors and conflicting information and areas that are targeted more than others. Common confusion between what officials say and what happens in recruitment centres. Nobody understands anything anymore.”

In France Info, Caroline Grimaud describes what is happening among the Russian people A few days after the announcement of partial mobilization.

: According to NGO OVD-Infos, 700 people were arrested by police during protests this week against Vladimir Putin’s decree to fight in Ukraine. Almost half of these arrests took place in Moscow. According to this account.

: Russian authorities approve the visit “important” About 2,300 vehicles were counted at one border crossing, with cars seeking to cross into Georgia in full mobilization to fight in Ukraine.

: NGO SOS Crimea It highlights the fact that the public mobilization largely targets the Tatar minority in this part of Russia, which was annexed by Ukraine ten years ago. According to them, 90% of the mobilization orders were received by the Tatars, while they constituted no more than 15% of the population. “Such scale mobilization could lead to a hidden genocide of the Crimean Tatar people“Their representative is Yevgeny Yaroshenko ED.

: According to the Kremlin, Russia’s president has also signed a law that gives foreigners who join the army for at least a year access to Russian citizenship, at a time when Moscow is looking to recruit more recruits by all means. Fight in Ukraine.

: Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law punishing soldiers who desert the army or refuse to fight during demobilization with up to ten years in prison.

: “It is our duty.” Ukrainian refugees in Russia also vote in “referendums” on annexation. evidences.

: At the dawn of a broad mobilization campaign and as the offensive in Ukraine shows difficulties, Russia announced the replacement of the top official in charge of logistics. Army General Dmitry Bulgakov was replaced by Colonel General Mikhail Mizhintsev, who until then headed the National Security Control Center.

President Emmanuel Macron will meet Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne next week with the majority leaders and relevant ministers. To take account of the reform.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for condemnation “Fake Polls” A coalition orchestrated by Russia and pro-Russian separatists is pursuing these referendums in the east of Russia. Follow our life.

There is a hurricane Landslides in eastern Canada Early Saturday morning, Nova Scotia had wind gusts of up to 144 km/h, and the country was affected “History” According to the country’s weather services, the storm.

More than 700 people, including 60 women, were accused of participating in the protest After the suspicious death of Mahsa AminiArrested according to Iranian authorities.

: This afternoon, a video seen on Telegram by @fmagnenou shows a Frenchman being received by Kirill Stremousov, a member of the pro-Russian authorities in the occupied part of #Kherson. This Frenchman is presented as an international observer of the referendum. Kokoriko 🇫🇷 #Ukraine https://t.co/a1ADXfiKCG



: It is given as a “International Spectator” Affiliate polls. Frenchman André Chanclue, former member of the far-right GUD movement and leader of the “Collectif France-Roussey”, Filmed in Ukraine with pro-Russian authorities From the occupied Kherson region, franceinfo found Friday.

: Are we witnessing a parody of referendums in Russian-controlled territories? In Donetsk, in the east of the country, France 2 teams followed the course of the vote. Irregularities were found. Report.

: “Russia’s referendum is a hoax, a fake pretext to try to forcibly annex parts of Ukraine”Condemnation by the President of the United States on Friday evening.

: Joe Biden vows that the US and its allies will impose new sanctions “Fast and hard for Russia” If it annexes territories in Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for condemnation “Fake Polls” A merger orchestrated by Russia and pro-Russian separatists.

At least 50 people have been killed in protests in Iran, according to the NGO Iran Human Rights. After the suspicious death of Mahsa AminiArrested by paramilitary forces.

Matignon announces that Elizabeth Bourne will visit Algeria on October 9 and 10 to resume bilateral relations between the two countries.

Météo France has warned of heavy rain in the north, south-east and Corsica today.

Roger Federer drew a line on almost 25 years of exceptional career by doubling himself as the farewell ball with his greatest rival, Rafael Nadal, at the Laver Cup in London last night.