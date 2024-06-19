June 19, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Chinese coast guard seizes arms from Philippine navy boats, Manila says

Chinese coast guard seizes arms from Philippine navy boats, Manila says

Rusty Knowles June 19, 2024 2 min read

The Philippine Navy said on Wednesday (June 19) that the Chinese Coast Guard seized weapons from some boats in the South China Sea this week.

“The Chinese Coast Guard boarded our boats illegally [bateaux pneumatiques à coque rigide] » And “Recovered some weapons”The head of the Philippines’ Western Command, Rear Admiral Alfonso Torres, noted that Filipino sailors were ordered not to use these weapons during the second Thomas Shoal confrontation last Monday.

Also Read | The Philippines blamed Beijing for the latest incident in the South China Sea

On Tuesday, the Philippine Navy announced that one of its sailors was seriously injured in a collision with a Chinese coast guard boat earlier in the day. “Surely Discharged” and had received “Prompt Medical Treatment”. Rear Admiral Torres confirmed that the Chinese Coast Guard said the sailor lost his thumb in the collision. “intentionally attacked” Philippine Boats.

Philippine Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brauner, who visited the wounded soldier on Wednesday, assured that the Chinese were armed with swords, spears and machetes.

“Bare hand” is the answer

“This is the first time we have seen the Chinese Coast Guard wearing polos [un type de machette à un seul tranchant], spears and knives. Our troops were having none of this and we fought back with our hands.he told reporters.

These incidents between the Philippine Navy and the Chinese Coast Guard have multiplied in recent weeks. PRP Sierra MadreA warship was deliberately stranded on the atoll with the intention of turning it into an outpost to assert their claims to sovereignty against China, which claims the area.

See also  Washington promises to respond to Ukraine's occupation case, not to intervene militarily - 12/06/2021 at 10:35 pm

The second Thomas Atoll is about 200 kilometers from the Philippine island of Palawan and about 1,000 kilometers from the nearest large Chinese island of Hainan.

The Chinese coast guard said Monday that a Philippine supply ship was in the area “Ignored China’s Several Strong Warnings” and should “Control measures taken” against him “according to law”. boat “Approached (…) Chinese ship collided unprofessionally »Beijing promised.

Also Read | The article is reserved for our subscribers Excited by the Chinese “occupation” of the Philippines

The world with AFP

Reuse this content

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The US aircraft manufacturer’s boss acknowledges the “seriousness” of the situation before a Senate committee

June 19, 2024 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Hungary will hold the EU’s rotating presidency, and the slogan it chose says a lot

June 18, 2024 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Would you go to war if the terrorist was Emmanuel Macron?

June 18, 2024 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Revealing the cause of death of “9-1-1” crew member Rico Brim

June 19, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

SpaceX has launched 20 Starlink satellites from California

June 19, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Yankees star Aaron Judge was withdrawn from the win over the Orioles early after suffering a hit to his hand caused by a pitch

June 19, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Yes, the Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection is getting a physical release

June 19, 2024 Len Houle