Chip ‘n Dale: The director of Rescue Rangers is very proud of a very small cameo

at Chip and Dale: Rescue the RangersCartoon characters live side by side with real humans – not just Disney characters. The film follows two chipmunk animators, voiced by John Mulaney and Andy Samberg, as they meet years after their show. lifeguards was canceled. As they search for a missing co-star from the show, their adventure takes them through Hollywood, where they meet cartoon characters from the history of animation. Practically every shot of Chip and Dale: Rescue the Rangers Filled with Easter eggs and visual references, from Seth Rogen’s Pumbaa from CG “Live Action” the king lion remake to My Little Pony: Friendship is magicMane Six running across the conference floor.

But one of the director’s favorite engravings – and certainly the one he’s most proud of – is a beanie that might get lost amid the bigger, brighter references. It also pays tribute to one of the original creators of Chip and Dale: Rescue the Rangers Ted Stones TV Show.

“He co-created with another guy named Alan Zaslove in the ’90s,” explains director and Lonely Island member Akiva Schaffer. “Alan was much older, like a mentor, and has since passed away at an advanced age. Tad is still alive and well. I was able to zoom in with him and ask a lot of questions.”

In addition to creating files Chip and Dale: Rescue the RangersStones wrote and produced Darkwing duck And they produced other Disney shows, such as Buzz Lightyear of the Order of the Stars and the Hercules And Aladdin Animated TV programmes. I worked on a file The number of Disney direct-to-video sequencesLike Aladdin 2: The Return of Jafar And Aladdin and the King of Thieves.

Stones do not appear physically in the movie. Instead, his appearance comes in the form of a phone call, a very small signal that might go unnoticed unless you’re familiar with the voices of the animators of the late ’80s and early ’90s.

“In the movie, there is a moment [Chip and Dale] be in [their] Young Hollywood Times trying to start their careers, they get a phone call,” Schafer told Polygon. “And there’s a voice on the other end like saying one of the Disney executives Chip, Dale, how do you like your own show? This is Tad [Stones]voice. “