July 29, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The international space station can be seen in the foreground with the blue and white of Earth behind it.

CHIPS Act Approves NASA International Space Station Operations Through 2030

Cheryl Riley July 29, 2022 2 min read

Congress wants the International Space Station to last until the end of the decade.

The newly enacted Create Useful Incentives for Semiconductor Production (CHIPS) Act of 2022 includes a NASA authorization bill that, among other things, formally expands the agency’s involvement in International Space Station (ISS) for six years, until 2030.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

NASA reviews plan to return Mars sample to use helicopters

July 29, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

AI predicts the shape of nearly every protein known in science

July 28, 2022 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

NASA will amaze the world

July 28, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Hong Kong party accident: Back-up mirror dancer in intensive care after painting fell

July 29, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

CHIPS Act Approves NASA International Space Station Operations Through 2030

July 29, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Tour de France Femmes: Stunning multi-rider accident leaves rider needing hospital treatment

July 29, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

India bans Crafton over data-sharing concerns in China – source

July 29, 2022 Len Houle