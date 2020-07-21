Chiquita honored by Blue Flag Ecological Plan | 2020-07-21

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. – The Blue Flag Ecological Method has honored Chiquita with an award in its Normal Spaces group, highlighting the brand’s environmental efforts in just the Nogal Mother nature and Group Reserve in Costa Rica.

This program is overseen by a number of Costa Rican authorities and encourages protection of the environmental and social landscapes across the region. To obtain the award, companies are demanded to meet up with a superior standard of evaluation in regions such as effective power use, waste management, water high quality, use of natural and biodegradable components and much more.

“Chiquita is honored to acquire the Blue Flag Award for the 12th year in a row, which reinforces our over-all dedication to marketing biodiversity throughout all functions,” claimed Raul Gigena Pazos, human means and sustainability director for Chiquita. “As a leader in the make marketplace, we realize our duty to act as a ‘Good Neighbor’ to the farming communities in which we cultivate our bananas, and hope to act as a beneficial example of liable production for many others to adhere to.”

Chiquita’s crucial areas of concentrate at Nogal incorporate: defending the 720 plant and 339 vertebrate animal species inside the reserve, selling reforestation to develop risk-free shelter for wildlife and protect against normal disasters, and to assistance the community by furnishing academic packages and growing infrastructure to fulfill the requirements of area group customers.

The brand name has assisted explore new species, plant far more than 20,000 trees, supply schooling to more than 30,000 students and farmers and assist develop a university cafeteria, open up air health club and library with local community world wide web accessibility.