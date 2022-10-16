October 17, 2022

Chris Jericho gives his thoughts on Bray Wyatt's comeback show

Chris Jericho gives his thoughts on Bray Wyatt's comeback show

Roxanne Bacchus October 17, 2022 2 min read
Noam Gallay / Getty Images

Bray Wyatt made his first comments Since returning to the wrestling world on “WWE SmackDown” this week, leading to a highly emotional, open and honest promo from the former Universal Champion during the closing segment of the show.

He made his big comeback At WWE Extreme Rules last weekend, he was in a very productive situation, but this time Wyatt was simply the same as he thanked fans for staying with him through a difficult time in his life, tearing ‘Eater Of Worlds’ at some points. It led to a lot of praise online from fans who liked what he had to say, but it wasn’t just the WWE Universe who enjoyed the promo.

The wrestling veteran and current AEW roster member responded to a tweet expressing his thoughts on her by saying“I don’t buy a word from him! I love him…” Jericho was clearly impressed with what Wyatt had said, but also seemed to think it wasn’t 100% accurate and could have been part of a story.

The two men have a lot of history with each other back in 2014, which included a match at WWE Payback and WWE SummerSlam, where Wyatt was knocked out of the competition for the top after winning the steel cage at “WWE Raw”.

Wyatt’s heartfelt comments ended when she was cut off persuasive character He appeared on screen, claiming that people had no idea who they were dealing with, but they would. The hooded character appears to be the newest character in Wyatt’s universe, as he wore it during his return at the latest featured live event, and took it off to reveal his identity to close out that show.

See also  Chris Pratt says Harrison Ford scared him from 'Indiana Jones'

