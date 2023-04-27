Chris Pratt Dubbed ‘Director of Guardians’ While Filming the ‘Avengers’ Movies

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord in Avengers: Infinity War. Marvel Studios

Director James Gunn and the cast of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” spoke to THR for a cover story.

Co-stars Chris Pratt and Pom Klementieff said they contacted Gunn while they were on the set of the “Avengers” movie.

The actors wanted to double check that the directions they were given were consistent with Gunn’s films.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” stars Chris Pratt and Pom Klementieff reached out to trilogy director James Gunn while filming the “Avengers” films to make sure their characters’ antics didn’t stray too far from the norm.

Talk to Gunn and several other cast members from “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Hollywood ReporterSenior screenwriter Boris Kitt and film editor Aaron Koch as part of Wednesday’s cover story.

Gunn, who wrote and directed the three “Guardians” movies and the 2022 holiday special for Disney+, said he’s keen on the characters, especially when they’re in someone else’s hands. He even talked specifically about how directors Joe and Anthony Russo dealt with them on “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

“They did some things I wouldn’t have wanted,” Gunn said.

From left: Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel), Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, and Karen Gillan as Nebula in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” Marvel Studios

His representatives also seem to agree that he’s the real authority over the Guardians.

As Gunn told THR, Pratt and Klementieff checked in with him while they were on the set of the “Avengers” movie, which Kit and Couch wrote was to “make sure the direction was right.”

“I got the directions, and I was like, ‘I think I’ll call James,'” Klementieff told the newspaper.

It turns out that even with his actors touching the base, Gunn didn’t quite agree with the heroes’ characterizations.

While he was in agreement that Pratt’s character, Peter Quill/Star-Lord, would have killed Gamora at her request, according to THR, he disagreed with Peter punching Thanos’ face in the face during a crucial moment.

Josh Brolin as Thanos and Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord in Avengers: Infinity War. Marvel Studios

As a reminder, in Avengers: Infinity War, after Star-Lord learned Thanos killed Gamora to obtain the Soul Stone, his emotions took over and he attacked Thanos while the other superheroes tried to hold back the villain and remove the Infinity Gauntlet from his hand.

Due to Star-Lord’s wrath, Thanos broke free, retained the gauntlet, and proceeded to wipe out half of all life with the snap of his fingers. Star-Lord’s actions were in this scene controversialSome fans defended him while others berated the character for making such a huge mistake.

Pratt, Klementieff, and John will team up again for the third Guardians movie, in theaters Friday, May 5.

The film is expected to be an emotional sequel to this group of Guardians characters, and their future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) beyond the film will remain unseen.