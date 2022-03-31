March 31, 2022

Chris Rock arrives for a major comedy show in Boston

Roxanne Bacchus March 31, 2022 2 min read

Chris Rock Locked and loaded to start his comedy tour, he hits the spot in Boston looking like he’s ready for the hilarious action.

We got pictures of Chris arriving at the Wilbur Theater in Bentown, looking very demure and clearly knowing… Millions and millions of people are waiting for him to take the mic and say something about that slap.

Chris’ “Ego Death Tour” is all the rage…not only are all 5 nights at Wilbur sold out…tickets are being sold at a king’s ransom – some over $1,000.


live photo

Chris hasn’t said anything publicly about the incident and hasn’t accepted Will Smith’s apology publicly. We know that as of Tuesday night, 2 hasn’t spoken, so it doesn’t look like he’ll pick up the phone to privately apologize.


ABC

As for whether Kris will accept Will’s Instagram mea culpa account…don’t count on it. his brother, Tony Rockmocked Will’s apology, and based on everything we know, the two brothers are in full swing.

As we’ve reported, there’s a lot of smoke beyond Will’s sermons beyond just a hair joke. Back in 2016, when Smith called for a boycott of the Oscars due to a lack of inclusivity, they asked Chris to join the boycott, but he refused…and since then there’s been beef between them. Chris’ jokes about Will and Jada at that party cemented the split between them.

See also  Jussie Smollett has been put into Jail Psych Ward, an angry brother

We’re inside the club on a Tuesday night, so check back and we’ll tell you what Chris has to say.

