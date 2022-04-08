Chriselle Stowes Says She Sold Ex Justin Hartley’s Wedding Ring to Pay $3.3 Million Home

Chrisshell Stause paid the Hollywood Hills $3.3 million to sell her wedding ring to ex-husband Justin Hartley.

The Seal Sunset star was married to the 45-year-old actor from 2017 until their separation in 2019, and their divorce was finalized in February 2021.

And the 40-year-old realtor — who briefly dated her Netflix partner and Oppenheim Group boss, Jason Oppenheim, 44, for five months through December — revealed that diamonds were way too expensive she could put in her luxury condo.

Chrisel said while appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“I was trying, you know, to make the most of the situation,” she continued.

The 39-year-old host – who has been divorced from ex-Brandon Blackstock – has been approved.

Sparkler: The real estate broker revealed that diamonds were expensive, and she could put them in her luxury home

‘I mean, what are you supposed to do,’ said Kelly, ‘keep wearing it? I think this is amazing.

“I did a good thing with the money.”

Stause didn’t say how much she sold the ring, but it’s likely just enough for the down payment on the $3.3 million home.

After her high-profile romance, Chrishell recently revealed that she wants her next boyfriend to not be famous.

Plenty of space: The 3,300-square-foot home has four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms

Good deal: The house was originally listed for $4 million when it first came on the market in October

The reality star admits that it’s hard not to end up dating someone on showbiz who lives in Los Angeles.

The real estate agent said, “It’s a little tricky because living in this world ends up being the people you meet.

“But one hundred percent every time a friend says ‘Oh, I’d like you to meet my friend,’ that’s the first thing I say.

She added, “I really hope to pair up with someone who’s not in the industry but you know, I’m not always responsible for the person you meet because it’s a bit limited in L.A., but that’s the point.”

Chrischel recently admitted that she and Jason were in a “transition period” after their split due to her desire to have children.

“We really love each other, so this is the relationship I’m most proud of because we’re still as close as we are and I know we want the best for both of us,” she explained.