Chrissy Teigen shares a photo from a trip to the state dinner at the White House

Chrissy Teigen shares details of her trip to the White House. (Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

She tried her best to remain calm in the White House.

The Cressi Court star on Friday, December 2, to share photos and videos from her and husband John Legend’s dinner at the White House. The event was the first dinner hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron.

Teigen, who is he? , wore a long, off-the-shoulder pink gown, while the “All of Me” singer kept it simple with a black and white formal suit. The Cravings The author captioned the post, “State Dinner! Being in the White House will never be so exciting. The Secret Service! Little things you want to steal but don’t because you want to be invited back! Sitting next to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin AHHHH I really hold back For the best of me.”

She added that the dinner was a “very unassuming room” and that she was “home with the kids now and I’m not sure I could do another adventure like this but what a way out!”

Teigen’s followers loved the inside look. One follower commented, “Chrissy, you are glowing, you look amazing!” Another added, “You look absolutely amazing! John is such a lucky guy and you can always see that he’s proud to have you by his side.”

Teigen and Legend weren’t the only celebrities involved in the issue. Also in attendance were Stephen Colbert, Anna Wintour, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Jennifer Garner too to the star-studded affair — as the event happened exactly on her 17th birthday.

Teigen dinner at the White House also It came on the heels of her 37th birthday, on November 30 He goes into detail about her day, which was a little more relaxed than a fancy dinner in Washington.

In the video, she explains, “This is what I did for my 37th birthday. Watched a bit Desklistened to some murders, urinated in a cup, ate some pizza, made some baby stuff, washed up the desk Once again, I grabbed some pickle chips, watched Below is the deckremove the toilet sticker, eat with friends – and then accuse John of not doing anything on my birthday when I specifically told him not to.”