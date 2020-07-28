Christchurch grocery store closed over Covid-19 worries

A Christchurch grocery store has been shut just after it was frequented by a man or woman who later on examined favourable for Covid-19 in South Korea.

The Countdown supermarket at Spitfire Square, in close proximity to Christchurch Airport, is closed on Tuesday to undergo a “deeper clean” than common.

A Countdown spokeswoman explained the get was created immediately after the business was contacted by the Canterbury District Health Board “in relation to the human being who has tested optimistic in South Korea”.

“Our retail store is completely cleaned just about every day, but as is our approach, we have shut it as a precaution to undertake a further cleanse [on Tuesday].”

The particular person arrived in Christchurch from Auckland at 5.30pm on Monday, July 20. They flew out on an worldwide flight about 11am the pursuing day, heading to South Korea via Singapore.

Provided Countdown at Spitfire Square in Christchurch is closed on Tuesday to less than a “deep clean”.

Wellbeing authorities have identified about 170 contacts of the man or woman so far, including travellers on the domestic flight and 5 men and women he had been residing with in Auckland – who were being in isolation and would receive coronavirus assessments on Tuesday.

The person arrived in New Zealand in March following paying time in the United States.

The Countdown spokeswoman reported even although a 7 days experienced handed considering that the particular person went by way of the retail store, it was merely Countdown coverage to shut for a deep clear when contacted by wellbeing authorities about a customer potentially owning coronavirus.

She reiterated the outlets have been cleaned just about every working day.

John Kirk-Anderson/Things Stability guards can be found outside the house the grocery store, directing people absent even though it stays shut.

Countdown experienced reviewed CCTV footage with overall health authorities on Tuesday.

The spokeswoman envisioned the supermarket to reopen both Tuesday night time or additional probably Wednesday early morning.

She directed further inquiries to the Ministry of Well being.

The entrance to Countdown is taped off. 4 security guards are directing people today absent, telling them the supermarket will be closed until finally Wednesday.

Coffee Club workers member Anita Kaiki, who is effective across the car or truck park from the Countdown, mentioned the supermarket was shut about 3pm.

She explained security workers were turning persons away from the supermarket.