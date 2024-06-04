Christian McCaffrey reports to 49ers minicamp after passing OTAs – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

49ers Faithful can breathe a sigh of relief.

After skipping organized team activities — which are optional — 49ers All-Pro Christian McCaffrey returned to the team facility Tuesday for the start of mandatory minicamp.

Christian McCaffrey has reported to the 49ers facility in Santa Clara for the opening of mandatory minicamp. He did not participate in OTAs. – Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) June 4, 2024

Tuesday wasn’t the first time McCaffrey has been in the 49ers facility since the team’s locker room cleaning day in February, but it will be his first time stepping onto the field this season.

McCaffrey’s notable absence from the OTAs raised some eyebrows last month, and comments made by 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and running backs coach Bobby Turner afterward didn’t necessarily allay those concerns.

While Turner said he’s not worried about McCaffrey not showing up, he hinted there may be more to the story regarding the whereabouts of the feud.

“Physically,” Turner told NBC Sports Bay Area in May. “He’s not here physically, but he’s here in every other aspect. That’s the business part, and I don’t get into that.”

McCaffrey signed a four-year, $64 million contract extension with the Carolina Panthers in 2020 — the NFL’s highest annual salary. His $11.8 million salary in 2024 is still one of the highest in the league at his position, but there is a big difference compared to other playmakers in San Francisco’s locker room.

Deebo Samuel is set to make nearly $21 million in 2024. Brandon Aiyuk will make $14.1 million. Quarterback Brock Purdy is preparing for a big payday in 2025.

McCaffrey took Shanahan’s offense to new heights following his trade to the red and gold midway through the 2022 season. His efforts earned him NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2023 after finishing the season with 21 total touchdowns and leading the league in scrimmage yards (2023) while helping the 49ers achieve the No. The record is 12-5, the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a Super Bowl LVIII appearance.

The 27-year-old led the NFL with 1,459 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per attempt last season. He added 67 receptions for 564 yards and seven touchdowns through the air.

While the numbers and “business” side of things will be ironed out when the time comes, for now, it appears that Turner, McCaffrey and the 49ers are ready to shift their focus to playing football.

“Christian wants to get better every day, and my job is to make sure he doesn’t want to be in a comfort zone or at a low performance level,” Turner said. “His standards are very high and we look forward every day to improving it,” he added.

