Christina Applegate revealed that her daughter wore a Scott Weiland bodysuit to the Critics’ Choice Awards

Christina Applegate took to Twitter on Monday and revealed that her teenage daughter wore the Scott Weiland bodysuit to the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards.

The adorable star, 51 — who appeared triumphant at her first award show since announcing her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis — tweeted that her 11-year-old daughter Sadie Grace LeNobel’s suit belonged to the legendary lead singer of Stone Temple Pilots.

Weiland tragically passed away on his tour bus in 2015 of an accidental overdose, and Christina explained in her tweet that he made the suit to her husband, Martyn LeNoble, 53-year-old founding member of rock band Porno for Pyros.

Rock ‘n’ roll: Christina Applegate, 51, took to Twitter on Monday and revealed that her 11-year-old daughter, Sadie Grace LeNobel, wore a chic Scott Weiland bodysuit to the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards

“Just a fun fact,” Applegate’s tweet began, “The suit my kid is wearing was Scott Weiland’s suit from one of his solo album covers.”

“Scott gave my husband, Martine, that suit a long time ago in the glorious ’90s,” she explained. We were quite a couple last night. She broke her ankle this week, hence her shoe, and I… MS.

The album cover Christina was referring to is for Weiland’s song Barbarella, which was the second single on his debut solo album 12 Bar Blues in 1998.

Weiland has a reputation as an anarchic chameleon in the world of rock and roll, constantly changing his flamboyant personality and struggling with substance abuse.

Christina was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series Sunday for her work on the Netflix series Dead to Me, but lost out to HBO’s Hacks’ Jean Smart.

After skipping the red carpet, the Married… with Children star was photographed backstage with her daughter, who kept a low profile, wearing a black face mask and black hat over her blonde hair.

Kristina kept it simple and classic for the event, donning a sleek black bodysuit with big black boots.

She accessorized her look with a bohemian silver necklace that featured a moon, as well as a pearl bracelet, and wore her black face mask low to her neck for the photo shoot.

The actress wore her blonde tresses parted in the middle and gently cascading down her shoulders.

As for Glamour, she wore red lipstick and a touch of blush on her cheeks.

Triumphant Return: Critics' Choice 2023 was Christina's first awards show since announcing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2021.

Christina has staked herself out with a silver cane — after recently admitting that her multiple sclerosis has put her weight up by 40 pounds and caused her mobility to decrease.

The Sweetest Thing star took to Twitter Thursday to reveal her nerves ahead of the glittery event.

“So this Sunday will be the first awards show I’ve attended since 2019. And the first since MS,” she wrote. Tense! But I’m grateful to CriticsChoice for realizing it.

Back in 2021, Applegate revealed that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis “a few months ago.”

Announcing her diagnosis on Twitter, she wrote: “It’s been a weird ride. But I have had a lot of support from people I know who also suffer from this condition. It was a tough road. But as we all know, the road goes on. Unless there is some ****** you block.

Speaking out: Back in August 2021, Applegate revealed that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis ‘a few months ago’