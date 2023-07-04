City of Geneva: Police mobilized after threats of robbery in city centre

– Police were deployed in the city center after threats of looting Dozens of agents were dispatched from Rive to Bel-Air after calls for demonetization were broadcast on social networks.

Following a call for desecrations launched on social networks, Geneva police gathered on Monday evening in the Rues-Basses and carried out several raids. Laurent Grat

There was a heavy police presence Monday evening between Rive and Bel-Air. Questionably, the call for demolitions aired on social networks, particularly Tiktok, was taken seriously.

These threats particularly affected some businesses in the city center such as Fnac or Foot Locker. The first call to action was made at 8 am. The second is at 10 p.m. Broadcasters are asking to “mobilize all neighborhoods” and bring back firecrackers and other smoke bombs.

On the ground, there will ultimately be no attacks on businesses, likely due to a heavy police presence. However, raids were carried out throughout the evening on several groups of youths wandering the Roose-Pass. Groups of three to four youths, but no crowds. They come from Lignan, Thonex, Charmils, some very small.

Police are out there in large numbers, on foot, in cars, on motorcycles, on side streets and squares. Many private security companies are also involved in patrolling.

Some youths are arrested, searched and encouraged to return home. One of them tries to escape from control and is caught by the agents, dragging a display of postcards in his fall. Police found a balaclava and gloves on another.

“Every two seconds we are checked, brother, cowardly, not a bit proud, a young man who changes his voice. It’s almost 10 o’clock. Plainly dressed women speak to minors of about fifteen: “We must not stay there. Go home. It’s almost time.” The answer in the hearts of the young trio: “But madam, we’re not going to break shop.”

Around 11 p.m., a fight broke out in Eaux Vives. Fireworks are set off at buildings in Meirin. The police’s night is not over.

