The Civil Defense Division in Gaza has announced that ten people belonging to the family of Hamas leader Ismail Honey’s family were killed in an Israeli military attack on a refugee camp in Gaza. Civil security spokesman Mahmood Baszal said that Jar Honey, the sister of the leader of the Palestinian Islamic Movement, was killed in the attack at a Chatti camp.

According to this source, nine more died and many others were injured. The bodies were taken to Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza. “Many martyrs are still under the wreckage”Mahmood Paschell announced to the AFP. “We have difficulties (find them) Due to lack of equipment and fuel”. Asked by AFP, the Israeli military pointed out that the information was unable to confirm this information.

In April, three sons and four grandchildren of the migrant Ismail Honey, who lived in Qatar, were killed in a strike at a Chatti camp. The army confirmed that he had killed three sons.“Military Agents of the Hamas Terrorism Organization”. Ismail Honey said that about 60 members of his family have been killed since the beginning of the war on October 7.

The recent report of the Hamas government, which has been in power in Gaza since 2007, has died from 37,626 people since then, most of them. On October 7, the commandos of the Islamic Movement were stimulated by an unprecedented attack, resulting in 1,195 people killed, mostly civilians, based on the official data of the Israeli.