Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers agree to deal

The Dodgers didn’t make Kershaw a qualifying bid because they didn’t want to rush into his decision. But Kershaw was ready to come back with The Dodgers, the only place he knew of as a top player. Once Kershaw takes the hill next season, he will become the second Dodger to serve 16 seasons with the organization, joining Hall of Famer Don Sutton, who also played parts of 16 seasons in Los Angeles.