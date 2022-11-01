Cleveland Browns fires Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland – Cleveland Browns rode a dominant defense and a pair of Nick Chubb Relegation extends to a 32-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals – who were uninjured Ja’Marr Chase – At “Monday Night Football” in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns

On Halloween night, Brown is finally back alive.

Cleveland burying Cincinnati quarterback Joe Borough En route to a dominant victory, giving the dying season a jolt into a farewell week.

The Bengals entered “Monday Night Football” after scoring 41 games in a row. But Brown’s resurgent defense suddenly cut that streak, leaving Cincinnati goalless in the first half. The Bengals defense also did not allow for a second-half relegation throughout the season. But Cleveland scored a touchdown in their first two pushes after the first half ended to put the game out of reach.

The Browns (3-5) still have to do to make their way back into the AFC supplement picture. But this victory means that their season is not over yet.

Buy on Breakout Performance: Brown entered the week at number 30 in defensive efficiency. But after a promising performance last weekend in the loss in Baltimore, Cleveland’s defense finally lived up to its pre-season expectations. Talent was never the problem. Perhaps Brown revealed the chemistry and cohesion that were missing.

The remarkable next-generation stats: Brown’s QB Jacobi Brisset I was given an average of 3.24 seconds to throw each pass. As a result, he completed 17 of 22 passes for 278 yards, including 259 yards when given at least 2.5 seconds to throw.

Bold predictions for the week ahead: After a week of trade rumors surrounding the decline cream hunt, Brown will not deal with him before Tuesday’s trade deadline. Monday’s loss may have prompted Cleveland to trade Hunt, who was in the final year of their deal, for one last round. The way that Cleveland’s offensive tapped Hunt was instrumental in the victory over the Bengals should be enough to convince Brown to ride the rest of the season with him. – Jake Trotter

Statistics not estimated to find out: with Miles JarrettIn the first half, he became the first Browns player to have at least 65 sacks since the stat became official in 1982.

Next match: At Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, November 13)

Miles Jarrett and Brown’s defense spotted Joe Burrow and the Bengals on Monday. AP Photo / Ron Schwane

Cincinnati Bengals

With the Bengals in a tight fight with the Baltimore Ravens in the race for the AFC North, a loss to the Browns would hurt Cincinnati’s chances of repeating as class champions. Not only did Cincinnati lose (4-4), but she suffered a loss that was nowhere near the suggested end result.

Last season, the Bengals were 4-2 in the AFC North game, winning Baltimore and Pittsburgh. Cleveland’s fifth consecutive loss in the series between the two teams reduces Cincinnati’s margin for error for the rest of the season.

Describe the game in two words: brutal show. Cincinnati’s night started poorly, crumbled throughout the game and the Bengals were never in competition against the struggling Cleveland team.

QB breakdown: Without Chase, Cincinnati’s offense was like the loneliness that suffered early in the season. Unlike last week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, the Bengals quarterback Joe Borough It was limited in field production. Fifteen of Burrow’s first 21 attempts were for 10 air yards or less, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. When the match was well balanced, Burrow took a few shots on the field. But whether it was Chase’s absence or some other reason, Burrow and the offense weren’t.

pivotal play: Once again, Garrett caused problems for Cincinnati. On the Bengals’ first drive to the game, things were promising until Garrett slipped off the line of scrimmage and hit Burrow’s pass in the air. Cornerback Brown AJ Green The third objected skew. From there, the Bengals were playing with the back foot and did not eventually recover.

A hole in the game plan: Despite all the chatter about Cleveland’s rushing attack, it was reserve quarterback Brissett who lit the Cincinnati defense up in the air. At one point, Brown averaged 9.2 yards per pass attempt. Cincinnati’s efforts dealt a huge blow when the corner appeared Shidobi Ozzy He left the match at the end of the first half with a right knee injury. non-veteran Cam Taylor Brittthe team’s second-round pick this year, made his first NFL game against Awuzie. – Ben Baby

Statistics not estimated to find out: Burrow has thrown the opening drive into each of his past three starts against Brown.

Next match: Opposite the Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Sunday)