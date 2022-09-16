Closing of “The Phantom of the Opera”, the longest running show on Broadway

The show will continue elsewhere: London’s production, which is older than New York’s, shut down in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, but then returned, with a smaller orchestra and another cost-cutting remodel, a year later. new production It opened last month in AustraliaThe first Mandarin-language production is scheduled to open in China next year. Also: Antonio Banderas is working on a new production in Spanish.

“The Phantom” is an icon of Broadway in the 1980s, created by three of the most legendary figures in the history of musical theater: composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, director Hal Prince and producer Cameron Mackintosh. They were all long devoted to the show – in 2018, when he turned 30, they celebrated it Light show projected on the Empire State Building Simultaneously with parts of the result; Last year, when the show resumed shows after closing, Weber DJ’da block party outside the theater. (Yes, there was a remix of the “Phantom” theme.)

The series, which is about a mask-wearing opera lover who haunts the Paris Opera House and becomes obsessed with a young soprano, is best known for that chandelier that crashes on stage every night, featuring superlative spectacle and melodrama. .

When the Broadway production opened on January 26, 1988, New York Times critic Frank Rich criticized many elements of the show, but began review it By acknowledging, “You might have a hard time in ‘The Phantom of the Opera,’ but you’ll have to work on it.”