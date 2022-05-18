May 18, 2022

CNN anchor Chris Wallace's new gig has been revealed after CNN's + meltdown

Roxanne Bacchus May 18, 2022 3 min read

CNN’s Chris Wallace has reportedly thrown a new gig on the left-leaning network — weeks after the meltdown The stricken company’s broadcast service CNN + He left Fox News unsure of his future.

The network announced Wednesday at the Warner Bros. premiere. Discovery, said the veteran news anchor will host a prime-time show as part of CNN’s Sunday Night lineup beginning this fall.

Aside from his weekly spot on CNN’s prime-time lineup, Wallace’s show will also be broadcast on HBO Max. The interview-centric program will keep the same name – “Who Talks to Chris Wallace?” – that you used on CNN+ before it collapses.

“‘who’s talking?’ It is a rare show that is designed for live broadcasting and gives newsmakers the opportunity to have frank conversations and open dialogue about today’s issues and whatever is on their mind,” Wallace said in a statement. “I’ve never enjoyed developing a show and look forward to bringing it to the audience of both HBO Max and CNN.”

“Part of the CNN brand is respected, authentic and influential, and one of the best interviewers in the industry is Chris Wallace,” CNN Worldwide CEO Chris Licht added in a statement. “Chris and his team have developed an engaging and compelling program that we are pleased to introduce to HBO Max and include it on our evening programming on CNN Sunday.”

After nearly two decades at Fox News, Wallace signed with CNN in December to be one of the network’s live streaming service superstars. CNN+ debuted earlier this year amid much internal fanfare, but it has been discontinued after nearly a month of programming after the dismal results.

Nearly 300 CNN+ entry-level employees have been laid off as part of cost-cutting measures. When asked about the situation during last month’s event, Wallace said he “would be fine” but expressed a degree of uncertainty about his future – noting that he was “in good shape, whether it’s at CNN or elsewhere.

“Honestly, what worries me most right now – and new – is my team and hundreds of other people,” Wallace said at the time.

Like The Post previously reportedSome CNN insiders felt that CNN had “overspent on talent” on CNN+ — including Wallace’s $9 million-a-year deal.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Discovery executives, including CEO David Zaslav, have indicated that they plan to CNN’s refocusing on live journalism Instead of programming opinion.

The switch follows a series of scandals at CNN, including a legal battle with ousted former broadcaster Chris Cuomo and The sudden departure of former CNN President Jeff Zucker After he disclosed an affair with another senior executive.

“While most news networks are advocacy networks, we at CNN intend to defend journalism first,” Zaslav said in a presentation in advance. According to Axioswhich first reported on Wallace’s new role.

