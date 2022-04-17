Coachella Festival 2022 – LIVE: All the updates from day two as Billie Eilish grabs the headlines

Harry Styles performs at Coachella and surprises fans with Shania Twain cameos
After a two-year absence, the highly anticipated Coachella is back.
Located in Indio, California, the Desert Festival has gained popularity over the years for its Instagram-worthy dress code and celebrity guest sightings.
The festival leads the pack when it comes to innovative collections. two of the best artistsHarry Stiles And billie eilish) is under 30 years old, while at the bottom of the carefully curated bill you will find some of the most sought-after new works – coffeeOh Emil and the Sniffer, Rina Swayama – Mix with old school staples like Spiritualized and The Avalanches.
Tonight’s fans, Billie Eilish, will be pleased to know that there is an entire tent selling specific Billie merchandise. They might not be happy to know that a simple black hoodie costs $90 (£69) and a $30 (£23) bottle of water.
Leonie CooperApr 17, 2022 01:40
Billie Eilish arrives before her historic performance
Perfume label Billie Eilish tweeted a picture of the singer at Coachella next to a giant replica of the perfume bottle, a kind of metal bust with the head half missing.
Tom MurrayApr 17, 2022 01:32
These hills at Coachella look familiar…
Little known facts about Coachella. Teletubbie Hills were relocated to the festival site in the early 2000s and now serve as a home base for rickshaw drivers and stray influencers.
Leonie CooperApr 17, 2022 01:14
Queues, glorious queues
The second day begins with even more epic queues to enter the festival. I’m so jealous of the person who’s wearing the pink umbrella now.
Leonie CooperApr 17, 2022 01:08
Shania Twain won praise for Harry Styles after her veil during his last night’s set. “Music icon. Fashion icon,” Twain tweeted. The country star said during the performance that she was a “starstroke” by Styles.
Tom MurrayApril 17, 2022 00:59
We are back!
welcome! We kick off on Day Two of Coachella, which will see Billie Eilish become the youngest headliner in festival history at just 20 years old. Other exhibitors today include Megan Thee Stallion and 88 Rising as well as British Exports like Disclosure and Holly Humberstone – you can see The full list is here.
We’ll be watching from London and getting the reviews, news and festival tales from our reporters on the ground, Leonie Cooper and Kevin E.J. Perry. If you want to watch too, remember you can find out how to do it here
Tom MurrayApril 16, 2022 23:48
As Coachella mania is in full swing, here’s a scammer’s guide to every past title and poster in music festival history.
Jacob StolworthyApril 16, 2022 21:00
Leonie Cooper watched Harry Styles at Coachella.
At its first major show in California, the former One Direction star streaked — but their somewhat tacky delivery lacked the spontaneity of a proper rock ‘n’ roll show.
Tom MurrayApril 16, 2022 20:30
Another surprise group alert! This time from Justin Bieber.
Appearing shirtless while wearing baggy jeans and a red bow-tie, Bieber sent fans wild as the event returns after a three-year hiatus.
Justin Bieber wows fans at Coachella with surprising performance of ‘Peaches’
Jacob StolworthyApril 16, 2022 19:45
Jacob StolworthyApril 16, 2022 19:00
