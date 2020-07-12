Coles grocery store plastic recycling initiative reaches milestone with one billion items diverted from landfill

Because 2011, Coles has worked with sustainability associate REDcycle to recycling plastic baggage and tender plastic packaging – and now it has achieved a big milestone.

The grocery store big has announced it has diverted additional than 1 billion parts of tender plastics from landfill.

Delicate plastic packaging these types of as lolly bags, frozen foods baggage, and bread, rice and pasta bags can’t be recycled by most kerbside recycling expert services.

Alternatively, Coles asks its customers to donate them in-retail outlet – and considering the fact that 2018, the retailer has had REDcycle bins in each a single of their outlets.

They are then reworked by producers these as Replas into a variety of recycled products including outside home furnishings for local community groups.

They’ve also been recycled into an asphalt additive for streets by Melbourne company Close the Loop and into back garden edging by Albury company Plastic Forests.

The software now collects an average of 121 tonnes – or 30 million parts of plastic – each individual month.

Coles Main House and Export Officer Thinus Keeve, who prospects Coles’ sustainability tactic, congratulated consumers on their role in aiding to attain the milestone.

“Our consumers have informed us recycling is important to them and Coles is happy to support initiatives which assistance near the loop on recycling and divert waste from landfill,” Keeve stated.

“One billion parts of delicate plastics recycled via Coles and REDcycle is a fantastic achievement by our customers and workforce users. It is also an essential step in helping to drive generational sustainability in Australia.”

Aside from recycling, Coles has also been focusing on foodstuff squander reduction.

It has partnered with food stuff rescue organisations these types of as SecondBite and Foodbank to obtain and distribute edible, unsold food stuff to Australians in will need.

To day, Coles has donated the equivalent of 146 million meals to SecondBite and Foodbank, which companion with community group groups to produce wholesome meals to susceptible Australians experiencing hardship.

Coles more lessens the volume of food squander despatched to landfill by donating fruit, veggies and bakery products and solutions that are no for a longer period ideal to take in, to livestock farmers and animal shelters.

A lot more than 13 million kilograms have been donated to farmers in the final financial year.

The retailer is also performing with bakery supplier Goodman Fielder on an initiative to recycle surplus Coles Brand name bread that simply cannot be used by their foodstuff charity companions – by processing into breadcrumbs and bread meal, an ingredient in pet foods these as dog biscuits.

