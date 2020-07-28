Coles grocery store shopper’s warning about ‘Made in Australia’ error on I&J The Best Frozen Salmon buy

A Coles grocery store customer has shared to warning to other shoppers immediately after spotting an mistake on a seafood buy.

Shopper Amanda bought the pack of I&J The Very best Frozen Salmon Parts believing they were a “Product of Australia”, as said on the Coles site.

But on closer inspection of the packaging, she was disappointed to see the seafood was in actuality “Packed in Denmark from imported ingredients with Norwegian salmon.”

A Coles spokesperson has explained to 7Information.com.au the grocery store requires its Region of Origin labelling responsibilities “very seriously”.

Sharing on Fb, Amanda urged shoppers to be wary.

“Careful when you’re seeking to shop [for] Australian items online,” she wrote.

“I had these in my Coles shipping and delivery and on line it suggests it is an Australian products and on the pack it’s European.”

A Coles spokesperson has verified the mistake will be corrected.

“We know our prospects spot a higher precedence on paying for fantastic, domestically produced food items and groceries,” the spokesperson stated.

“Coles requires its Place of Origin labelling duties really critically and will be certain this error is mounted.”