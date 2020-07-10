Coles supermarket consumers react to claims Victoria Law enforcement are checking IDs at Bacchus Marsh amid coronavirus limitations

Victoria Police have reportedly been seen examining the identities and addresses of customers at a Coles grocery store on the outskirts of Melbourne.

It’s claimed the officers ended up outdoors the Coles keep at The Village shopping centre in the Bacchus Marsh, which falls exterior the Increased Melbourne lockdown zone and is not issue to the supermarket item-getting boundaries.

It’s considered the officers, functioning as element of Procedure Sentinel, were being checking IDs to check who was buying at the Coles shop.

A Victoria Law enforcement spokesperson has told 7News.com.au that while they will not be giving details on day by day functions, Victorians can rest certain that a major amount of officers will be patrolling across the condition.

“As component of the extension of Procedure Sentinel, people today can be expecting to see a very-visible police existence in the 31 regional govt regions, and right throughout the condition to discourage any opportunity breaches and assure men and women are complying with the Chief Health Officer’s instructions,” a spokesperson reported.

Coles has declined to remark, but it is been described the grocery store did not request the police activity.

Regional shopper Bryan took to Facebook to support Operation Sentinel in the location.

“I hope for better law enforcement existence and enforcement,” he wrote.

“Coles, you need to have to implement boundaries on those people searching from limited zones in non-limited zones.

“Victoria Law enforcement, you will need to cease those people from restricted zones leaving and contaminating unrestricted zones.”

An additional shopper extra: “People have to have to modify their way of thinking.”

