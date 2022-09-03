coli outbreak associated with Wendy’s restaurants has infected 97 people in 6 states

Of the 67 people with local public health officials with a detailed food history, 81% reported having eaten at Wendy’s in the week before their illness began, according to the CDC.
No deaths have been reported, but according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 43 people have been hospitalized and 10 have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome
It is a serious condition that can cause kidney failure.
“The true number of patients in this outbreak is likely to be higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to states with known diseases,” the update said. “In addition, some people recover without medical care and are not tested for E. coli.”
So far, no specific food has been confirmed as the source of the outbreak, according to the CDC. Late August
However, Wendy’s has removed the romaine lettuce that was used in sandwiches at its restaurants in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to the CDC.
The CDC doesn’t advise people to avoid Wendy’s, and the agency notes that there is no evidence that romaine lettuce sold in grocery stores or served at other restaurants is linked to the current outbreak.
Those with symptoms of E. coli, such as diarrhea, fever over 102 degrees Fahrenheit, severe vomiting or signs of dehydration, should contact their health care provider immediately, according to the CDC. They are also urged to write down what they ate in the previous week and to report their illness Local or state health ministry
.
every year, About 1 in 6 Americans develops a foodborne illness
of at least 31 known pathogens and other unspecified agents, according to the CDC, and about 3,000 lost their lives.
CNN’s Kelly Murray also contributed to this story.
