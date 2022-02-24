Colin Kaepernick Initiative offers free autopsies to family members of ‘police-related’ deaths

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Colin Kaepernick It will provide free secondary autopsies to family members of people whose deaths are deemed “politically related”.

The autopsy is part of a new initiative by Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp and will team up with board-certified pathologists and autopsies, according to the KTVU.

According to the report, the pathologists will conduct the autopsies and reveal the preliminary findings as well as the final reports to the families who request them.

“We know that the prison industrial complex, which houses the police and the police, strives to protect and serve its interests at all costs,” Kaepernick said. “The autopsy initiative is an important step toward ensuring family members have access to accurate and forensically verifiable information about the cause of their loved one’s death in a time of need.”

Colin Kaepernick swings by after attending a KNICKS match with Spike Lee

Nicole Martin, program director of the Autopsy Initiative, said she hopes it will be a resource for family members who have lost relatives to a police-related death.

“I am excited about the impact of the initiative and look forward to being a resource for family members of victims who have lost loved ones to a police-related death,” Martin said.

Next CNN host JEMELE HILL attacks MICHELE TAFOYA for interest in ‘constructed’ critical race theory

The initiative seeks to allay the concerns of family members who may feel as if the first autopsy has been tampered with or biased.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS APPLICATION

Dr. Cyril Ficht, the program’s pathology coordinator, said the program’s forensic experts will perform the autopsies.

“I am extremely excited about this truly unique programme. The opportunity to conduct an unbiased second autopsy by independent and experienced forensic pathologists with experience in police related deaths will provide the families of the victims with the knowledge that the true facts of any such case have been thoroughly analyzed and ready for appropriate use whenever necessary.”