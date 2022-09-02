College Football Extension Expansion: The Board approves a 12-team stadium with the goal of implementing it as soon as possible

The College Football Playoff Board of Directors voted Friday to expand the playoff stadium to 12 teams with the goal of implementing greater coordination as soon as possible, according to source Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports. The unanimous vote is an important first step in advancing the playoff beyond the current four-team format.

The expanded 12-team category will feature the six top-ranked conference champions as automatic liquidators along with the next six highest-ranked teams. The board has approved the new format that will be used starting in the 2026 season, although it hopes it will be implemented early, perhaps as soon as the 2024 campaign.

While the 11-member board of directors — including university presidents and advisors representing each of FBS’s 10 conferences, as well as Notre Dame president John Jenkins — approved the expansion as a concept, it’s just the first step to ensuring the field moves beyond four teams. It is now up to FBS’s 10 commissioners and Notre Dame sporting director Jacques Swarbrick, those who make up the CFP’s management committee, to oversee implementation.

The committee is scheduled to meet Thursday in Irving, Texas. Among the main topics on the committee’s agenda is addressing the board’s request to implement the 12-team field before 2026 along with when and where the games will be held. The CFP’s 12-year contract with ESPN expires after the 2025 season.

“This is a historic and exciting day for college football,” said Mark Keenum, CFP Board Chairman and Mississippi State President. “More teams, more participation and more excitement is good for our fans, alumni and student-athletes. I am grateful to my fellow board members for their thoughtful approach to this issue, their insistence on expansion across the goal line, and the extensive work of the Management Committee that made this decision possible.”

Among the measures approved by the center’s board of directors on Friday:

12 teams: Six of the highest-rated conference champions (no minimum rating requirement), plus the next six top-ranked teams

The CFP Selection Committee will continue to determine the weekly rankings with a reassessment of the criteria bow mode: Four of the highest-ranking conference champions will be ranked 1-4 in the first round; The remaining four seeds will have fewer seeds in the locations to be identified

First round matches will be played at campus locations on either the second or third weekend in December, at least 12 days after the Conference Championship matches bowl relationship: The quarter-finals and semi-final matches will be played at the carousel locations in accordance with the agreements reached; The National Championship will continue to be played at neutral locations; Existing conference relationships with dishes for game placements will be considered

A subcommittee of the CFP composed of the FBS commissioners who originally developed this 12-team category, it was well received when it was first introduced in June 2021. After this presentation and before the expansion was approved, the reorganization rocked college sports as Texas and Oklahoma announced About plans to leave The Big 12 for the SEC.

With Securities and Exchange Commission Commissioner Greg Sankey and then-Big 12 Commissioner Bob Paulsby both members of the CFP subcommittee, ranks have been shaken with other conference commissioners halting expansion talks while reassessing their championship venues in the sport.

First came an alliance between the ACC, the Big Ten and the Pac-12, with conferences agreeing to vote as a bloc on major issues. This alliance stood in the way of expansion on January 10 with a tally of 8-3 to support the move to a larger field; A unanimous vote is required to pass the expansion. In February 2022, with the Board largely anticipating a rubber stamp in the previous vote, expansion was considered a pending topic for the foreseeable future.

The Big Ten’s pass to the USC and UCLA from the Pac-12 last season, a continuation of this round of reorganization, brought a clear end to that short-lived alliance. It has also opened the door to active talks since the ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12 won’t bring media rights revenue to the level of the Big Ten and SEC in the near future and can use the CFP’s expansion to help secure their respective futures.

CFP CEO Bill Hancock previously stated that the playoffs would not expand before the end of its current contract, which is set to expire in 2025. In launching the National Championship game sites until the 2025 season just weeks before — Atlanta will host after the 2024 season, South Florida in The following year – the CFP apparently confirmed that the format change would not happen earlier.

If CFP aims to expand before the end of its ESPN contract, it faces the hurdle of having to find sufficient gaming sites (perhaps on campus for early-round games) and enact the appropriate logistics (hotel rooms, training facilities, etc.) short period of time. While these are still significant hurdles, several sources have told Dodd that they could all be eliminated 28 months in advance until a possible extended playoff in 2024.

“My general response is, if people are willing [to do it]“Anything can happen,” said Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson, one of the four main members of that subcommittee along with Sankey, Pulsby and Swarbrick.

Industry sources said to Dowd, the 12-team playoff grossed $1.2 billion a year, up from the current $600 million CFPs make from ESPN. By not activating the expansion before the 2026 season, CFP will be leaving big money on the table. ESPN will retain the rights to any additional CFP games during the last two years of the 12-year deal.

There is still widespread support for CFP media rights to come out to many bidders once the ESPN contract expires. The Big Ten recently signed a $1.2 billion annual deal with CBS, Fox, and NBC to broadcast their games.