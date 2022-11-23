College Football Playoff Rankings: Alabama overrated, USC underrated last Top 25

College football in Week 12 featured a wild slate with each of the top four teams in the nation battling for wins. Did you rock it this week’s edition of Football world ranking? Not right. The first four remained the same with Georgia at No. 1, Ohio State in No. 2, Michigan At No. 3 f TCU In fourth place after winning the first round Baylor.

However, there was change behind the teams ranked in the top four. Among the most notable movements was Tennessee It fell from No. 5 to No. 10 after blowout losses to South Carolina and North Carolina It fell from 13th to No. 17 after the loss Georgia Tech.

So what difference are the updated College Football Playoff rankings being overrated and underrated as we head into the final weekend of the regular season? lets take alook.

The Crimson Tide with a loss was seventh, ahead of a single loss Clemson And three places ahead of a Tennessee team with the same losing record in October. why? Because of modernity bias and the fact that Tennessee has just been smoked out South Carolina? This is not a logical excuse.

Alabama struggled to win TexasAnd the ArkansasAnd the Texas A&M And the Ole Miss. This is in addition to the “good losses” for fifth place LSU and No. 10 Tennessee, which CFP selection committee chairman Boo Corrigan referred to on the broadcast. “Control of the game” is a metric often cited by the panel, and Alabama has struggled to dominate many games this year even in wins. The Crimson Tide is #7 because of brand recognition – nothing more, nothing less.

undervalued USC

The Trojans won in the 21st Oregon And at No. 18 University of Californiawhose last came in week 12. His only loss was a wild one-point defeat on the road to No. 14 Utah. Why exactly are LSU’s two losses behind? It appears to be either a nod to the SEC or, conversely, a penalty for the Pac-12.

The Tigers have two losses: a Week 1 loss to #16 Florida and a blowout loss at No. 10 Tennessee’s home. Their signature wins are over No. 7 Alabama and No. 20 Ole Miss. These are solid wins, but they are that Much better than what USC published? No, USC should be rewarded for 10 wins, not penalized for perceiving the conference despite having a better resume than a team above it.

The twice-lost Ducks are ranked #9 after a 20-17 win over Utah, which is a great win, don’t get me wrong. However, they removed two weeks from losing a home run to No. 13 Washington Breaking a 23-game winning streak at Autzen.

Oregon benefits from the uncertainty as it had a “good” loss against top-ranked Georgia in Week 1, even though it was a 49-3 blast as the Dogs could have racked up 70 if they wanted. The point differential is supposed to matter…at least a little bit. It seems Oregon is being rewarded for simply playing Georgia in Atlanta rather than what it actually did on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Need more college football in your life? Listen below and subscribe to the Cover 3 Podcast as Chip Patterson and Tom Fornelli break down the latest edition of the College Football Rankings.

Underrated: Washington

The Huskies go 13th in the “underrated” section along with Oregon being listed as “overrated”. Washington defeated Oregon State on the road and beat No. 21 Oregon State. It must matter. The passing offense, led by quarterback Michael Bennix Jr., is one of the most dynamic in the country, and Coach Kalin DeBoer has revived a program he was proud of in just one season.

Washington lost to UCLA, the team that Oregon defeated. It also has an inexplicable loss of Arizona, which resonated more clearly within boardroom confines than the Huskies’ head-to-head win over the Ducks. If all things are equal, or at least close to equal, the immediate consequence must matter. Washington is close enough from a resume standpoint that it deserves a higher ranking than Oregon.