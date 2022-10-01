College football results, schedule, top 25 NCAA rankings, today’s games: Ohio State, Oklahoma State

Week five of the college football season brings fans an action-packed schedule as team play heats up across the country and competitors begin to break away from the pack. With 22 of the top 25 AP-ranked teams and five matches pitting some of these teams against each other, Saturday the first of October should be full of drama.
The event begins with a loaded roster for the afternoon ET showing No. 4 Michigan as he travels to Iowa and a SEC showdown across the divisions between No. 14 Ole Miss and No.7 Kentucky. The afternoon window provides two massive convention encounters with No. 20 Arkansas hosting No. 2 Alabama in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week and No. 16 Baylor hosting No. 9 of Oklahoma State in last season’s Big 12 Championship Game rematch.
In the evening, No. 5. Clemson hosts No. 10 NC State in a massive battle in the Atlantic while Georgia No. 1 hits the road to face Missouri. Finally, the late-night window features 6 USC and 13 Oregon as strong home favorites against Arizona State and Stanford, respectively.
CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to keep you informed of the latest results, highlights and storylines throughout the day. All times are oriental
College matches results, schedule: Week 5
Air Force 13, Navy 10- a summary
No. 4 Michigan 27, Iowa 14 – a summary
No. 14 Ole Miss 22, No. 7 Kentucky 19 – Rebels, Kevin captures the winning signature
TCU 55, No. 18, Oklahoma 24 – Soon it will drop to 0-2 in the Big 12
No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas – CBS – Live updates
Rutgers at No. 3 Ohio – Big Ten Network – GameTracker
No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor – Fox – GameTracker
No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida State – ABC – GameTracker
No. 17 Texas A&M in Mississippi – SEC Network – GameTracker
LSU in Auburn – 7pm on ESPN – Expert picks and preview
No. 1 Georgia in Missouri – 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network – how to watch
No. 10 NC State vs No. 5 Clemson – 7:30 p.m. on ABC – Expert picks and preview
West Virginia in Texas – 7:30 PM at FS1 – how to watch
Arizona at No. 6 USC – 10:30 p.m. on ESPN
Check out the entire 5th week scoreboard
