College football schedule, 2022 matches: What to watch in the fourth week, TV channels, kick-off times for Saturday matches

Conference matches are scattered all over the college football week four schedule now that it’s the last Saturday in September. number 20 Florida He will head to Rocky Top to face 11th Tennessee The SEC on CBS Game of the Week is in a massive competition in the SEC East that will go a long way toward determining the state of the rebuilding process for both teams.

Elsewhere, number 5 Clemson You will hit the road to number 21 Wake Forest In the middle of the afternoon EST. The Tigers weren’t quite as impressive through three matches, but a victory over Demon Deacons would be a sure-fire signal that Dabo Swinney’s crew can contend.

SEC West fight late at night between No. 10 Arkansas and number 23 Texas A&M In the evening, the Big Ten will also be tilted in the cross division between them Wisconsin and number 3 Ohio State.

It will be a busy Saturday across the country. This is a handy guide for the viewer to help you navigate the event. All times are oriental.

the best games

No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest – Noon on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): This ACC Atlantic major game will be a great decade of styles. The Tigers’ defense – especially in the foreground – is loaded, while the Demon Deacons quicken their pace, the Sluggish Network’s attack is as dangerous as any League attack. The winner of this advantage will have a huge advantage in the race for the division title.

No. 20 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee – 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.comAnd the CBS Sports . app: The rivalry actually means something great this year not just for the SEC, but for the entire world of college football. The Gators’ Anthony Richardson struggled in the air, but that may have to change if this turns into a penalty shootout and he has to keep up with an accelerating Volunteers attack led by Heisman Trophy candidate Hendon Hooker under center.

number 22 Texas in Texas Tech – 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): This major in-state fight is already a big deal in the race for the Big 12 title, but the plot sparked a fissure on Thursday when it was learned that star quarterback Quinn Ewers – who was hurt in the loss to Alabama in week 2 – You will make the trip To Lubbock, Texas, and get dressed. Ewers looked great against Crimson Tide before injuring his shoulder, and it will be interesting to see how coach Steve Sarkisian uses it if he sees the field.

No. 10 Arkansas vs No. 23 Texas A&M (in Arlington, Texas) – 7 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): This showdown at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is full of intrigue. The Razorbacks have the worst passing defense in the country (352.7 yards per game), while the Aggies’ attacking was mediocre at best. The loser will fight an uphill battle at SEC West for the remainder of the season.

Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio – 7:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): This would be a contrast of patterns between two large forces within the horseshoe. The Buckeyes boast a massive passing offense under Heisman rival CJ ​​Stroud, and the Badgers are designed to have a streak of scrimmage on either side of the ball. Ohio State’s defensive front has been an upcoming concern of the season, and this will be its biggest test of the youth season.

number 7 USC in Oregon – 9:30 p.m. on the Pac-12 network, fuboTV (try for free): And the high-flying Trojans offense will head to Corvallis, Oregon, where you’ll face the Beavers, who quietly went 3-0 and produced the Pac-12’s second-best attack. If the Trojans’ defense is able to tighten, this could be a sign that coach Lincoln Riley’s squad really “come back”.

The best of the rest