Colonel of revolutionary guards “killed” in Tehran

Colonel of the Revolutionary Guards, Iran’s Ideological Army “Murdered” The shooting took place east of Tehran on Sunday, and we learned from official sources.

Sayyid Kodai, a security guard at the temple, was killed in an armed attack on two motorcycles on Mojahedin-e-Islam Street in Tehran.The official Irna news agency reported.

Term “Sanctuary Guardian” Refers to any person working for the Islamic Republic in Syria and Iraq. The Guardians, for their part, noted that the victim was a colonel.

They condemned in a statement posted on their site, “Act of terrorism “ Done by “Elements Related to Global Arrogance” (United States and its allies, in the official phrase of the Islamic Republic, Editor’s note).

An investigation is underway to identify him “Occupier or Occupiers”The Guardian report added.

Irna Agency has released photos showing a man sitting in the driver’s seat of a car with the windshields of a car broken and drowning in blood. During the attack at around 4pm (11:30 GMT), while the Colonel was returning home, Sayyad Khodaï was hit by five bullets, according to the same source.

The Tasnim news agency, for its part, referred to it as Khodai “Near his house” When he was assassinated. “The first person to discover the body was his wife”According to the same source.