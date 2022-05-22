May 23, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Colonel of revolutionary guards “killed” in Tehran

Rusty Knowles May 22, 2022 2 min read

Colonel of the Revolutionary Guards, Iran’s Ideological Army “Murdered” The shooting took place east of Tehran on Sunday, and we learned from official sources.

Read moreIran returned to revolutionary rule

Sayyid Kodai, a security guard at the temple, was killed in an armed attack on two motorcycles on Mojahedin-e-Islam Street in Tehran.The official Irna news agency reported.

Term “Sanctuary Guardian” Refers to any person working for the Islamic Republic in Syria and Iraq. The Guardians, for their part, noted that the victim was a colonel.

They condemned in a statement posted on their site, “Act of terrorism “ Done by “Elements Related to Global Arrogance” (United States and its allies, in the official phrase of the Islamic Republic, Editor’s note).

An investigation is underway to identify him “Occupier or Occupiers”The Guardian report added.

Irna Agency has released photos showing a man sitting in the driver’s seat of a car with the windshields of a car broken and drowning in blood. During the attack at around 4pm (11:30 GMT), while the Colonel was returning home, Sayyad Khodaï was hit by five bullets, according to the same source.

The Tasnim news agency, for its part, referred to it as Khodai “Near his house” When he was assassinated. “The first person to discover the body was his wife”According to the same source.

See also  A bomb blast near the Havana hotel has killed at least 26 people

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Kim Jong Un sent a message to you saying that Joe Biden was “preparing” for a North Korean nuclear test

May 22, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Two U.S. secret agents were deported from Seoul one night drunk

May 22, 2022 Rusty Knowles
4 min read

Five things to know about future Prime Minister Anthony Albanese who wants to break the Conservative era

May 21, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

3 min read

‘Downton Abbey’ sequel loses to ‘Doctor Strange Madness’ – The Hollywood Reporter

May 22, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
8 min read

Hubble data shows that ‘something strange’ is happening

May 22, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Michigan men’s basketball coach Joan Howard rejected the Los Angeles Lakers’ interest

May 22, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

FAMILY BATTLE: Tag Arena for PC launches in Early Access on August 6th

May 22, 2022 Len Houle