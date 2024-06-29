Comedian Martin Mull, who co-starred in the series “Mary Hartman,” has died at the age of 80

Martin Moll, the comedian, musician and entertainer who gained widespread attention in the 1970s in shows such as “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman” and “Fernwood 2-Night” and remained active in television and film over the next half-century, died Thursday at his home in Los Angeles. Angeles. He was 80 years old.

His wife, Wendy Mull, confirmed his death. His family said he died after a long illness. No cause of death was given.

In “Mary Hartman,” Mr. Moll played Garth Gimple, a domestic abuser who died when he was stabbed to death on the star atop an aluminum Christmas tree.