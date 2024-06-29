Comedian Martin Mull, who co-starred in the series “Mary Hartman,” has died at the age of 80

Martin Moll, the comedian, musician and entertainer who gained widespread attention in the 1970s in shows such as “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman” and “Fernwood 2-Night” and remained active in television and film over the next half-century, died Thursday at his home in Los Angeles. Angeles. He was 80 years old.
His wife, Wendy Mull, confirmed his death. His family said he died after a long illness. No cause of death was given.
In “Mary Hartman,” Mr. Moll played Garth Gimple, a domestic abuser who died when he was stabbed to death on the star atop an aluminum Christmas tree.
He starred in the subsequent show “Fernwood 2-Night”, a parody of talk shows that aired in 1977. He played talk show host Barth Gimbel, the twin brother of Garth Gimbel.
“With his unremarkable blond mustache, which may or may not have been intended as a joke, Barth is frantically dealing with a precarious job situation and some vague allegations about charges pending against him in Florida,” the New York Times wrote in a 1977 review of the series’ opening week. Barth will only say that his lawyer believes he has “a very good case to get him.”
He was also known for his roles in the film Clue (1985) and the television series Roseanne and Arrested Development. He also played the character Bob Bradley Assistant to the main character in the political sitcom “Veep”.
Most recently, Mr. Mall appeared in the Fox television series “cool kids” The film revolves around a group of rule-breaking friends who live in a retirement community.
Martin E. Moll was born on August 18, 1943, in Chicago to Harold and Betty Moll. He earned degrees from the Rhode Island School of Design. currency She has appeared in exhibitions at the Whitney and Metropolitan Museums.
In addition to his wife, he leaves behind a daughter named Maggie Moll.
In a 2018 interview with The Times, he described his approach to his art as “going back and finding old Life and Look magazines, family photos of people and things like that, and then I put them together, make my own pictures and then I paint them.”
A full obituary will follow.
Alain Delaquiriere Contributed to research.
