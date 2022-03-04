March 4, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

XDA Developers

Comment from Samsung]Samsung is said to be throttling the performance of 10,000 popular apps

Len Houle March 4, 2022 3 min read

update 1 (04/03/2022 @ 01: 28 ET): Samsung says it will give users an option to prioritize performance. Scroll down for more information. Article as posted on March 3, 2022, archived below.

A new discovery indicates that Samsung is throttling the performance of thousands of devices Android apps on Galaxy smartphones. The issue affects many popular apps, including first-party apps from Google and Samsung.

Samsung has an app called Game Optimization Service which comes pre-installed on many Galaxy phones. Although the name suggests that the app helps improve gaming performance, it appears that it is used to limit the performance of non-gaming apps. Users in korean tech forum Miko They published a list of affected applications that are subject to performance reduction. The list includes 10,000 popular apps, including Instagram, TikTok, Netflix, Microsoft Office, Google Keep, Spotify, Snapchat, YouTube Music, and more. Samsung’s own apps like Samsung Pay, Secure Folder, Bixby, and others are also on the list. Notably, there are no standard apps in this blacklist.

A video posted by a Korean YouTuber shows how blacklisted apps perform poorly while standard apps are given the freedom to act. In the test, the YouTuber changed the 3DMark benchmark app’s package name to Genshin Impact, one of the blacklisted apps. The unmodified version of the 3D Mark scored 2,618 points in the Wild Life Extreme test. When he took the same test with the scam version, there was a significant decrease in the result – 1141 points. In other words, the cheat version performed 56% worse than the unmodified version.

See also  Don't panic, Valve has already solved the supposed 'drift' issues in Steam Deck

It’s not immediately clear if Game Optimization Service is installed on every Galaxy phone. Android salad Note that they could not find the application in Galaxy S22 Series units, Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S10s. at the same time, 9to5Google It is mentioned that it was installed on their Galaxy S22 Plus unit. It’s possible that Samsung pushed this app via a recent software update.

According to a post on navigatorSamsung appears to be aware of the issue and is conducting an internal investigation. Although Samsung hasn’t explained why it’s restricting Android apps, it’s likely in an effort to improve battery life. OnePlus was spotted doing something similar with the OnePlus 9 Pro last year. The company used an app called OnePlus Performance Service to throttle popular Android apps. The company later confirmed that it had added a performance limiting mechanism to improve the phone’s battery life and heat management.

Update: Samsung says it will give users an option to prioritize performance

Samsung has provided more details about the Game Optimization Service app. Samsung says the GOS app optimizes CPU and GPU performance to prevent heating issues during extended gaming sessions. Although Samsung’s announcement doesn’t say anything about the app throttling issue, it says the company is working on a software update that will add performance priority mode to the Game Launcher app. The option will be available from within the game booster lab.

Here is the full announcement from Samsung (machine-translated from Korean):

“We would like to tell you about Galaxy S22 GOS. We are constantly expanding user options and providing optimum performance by collecting feedback from customers. Samsung Galaxy S22 series GOS (Game Optimization Service) app has been downloaded which optimizes CPU and GPU performance to prevent heat Overload while playing for a long time. In order to meet the needs of many customers recently, we plan to implement the SW update that provides performance priority option in the Game Boost Lab within the game launcher app as soon as possible. We will continue to listen to consumer opinions and do our best to satisfy customers and protect consumer.
Thanks.”

source: Meeco . Forums (Korean), navigatorAnd the Tweet embed (via Twitter)

Across: Android salad

See also  Elden Ring: YouTubers find exploits in breeding runes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Apple event: Everything we know about the March 8 ‘Performance Sneak’ event

March 4, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

A closer look at the other stars of Gran Turismo 7 – people

March 3, 2022 Len Houle
3 min read

Google Play app downloaded more than 10,000 times contains RAT data theft

March 3, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher launch fundraising campaign in Ukraine

March 4, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Stegosaurus fossils discovered have ‘strange mix of features’

March 4, 2022 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Boston Celtics star Jason Tatum scores 21 in fourth to beat Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

March 4, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Comment from Samsung]Samsung is said to be throttling the performance of 10,000 popular apps

March 4, 2022 Len Houle